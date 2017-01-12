magnet:?xt=urn:btih:C34ZPHM4A27XDGR5QYMZHPIBNYJ5A6EAC34ZPHM4A27XDGR5QYMZHPIBNYJ5A6EA
Will pretty soon add a email client to their browser.
There is mirror at https://bitbucket.org/prestocore-fan/presto/
Old-school Opera fans say that it's just Chrome with a power-user skin slapped on top. Well... yeah, exactly! It has none of the compatibility issues that dogged old-school Opera for years, but it's a million times better than plain Chrome. Plus, the bookmarks and settings sync service doesn't flake out once a month like Google's and Firefox's does. Easy sync between desktop and mobile, and Opera is by far the most performant mobile browser.
I totally get that there's a hardcore audience who liked the old built-in desktop email client, or some of the UI quirks that differ from Chrome or Firefox. However, surely you have accept that these are fringe minority preferences (even Mozilla spun off its integrated email client, and keeps talking about dropping support altogether). Besides, if you really want those things then Vivaldi is re-implementing them anyway.
His comment was one of the first things posted. So at the time of MY comment, that was very much the tone of this thread.
The direction of the conversation has changed since then, which probably explains why my comment has gone from 15 upvotes to zero. However, it was clearly not bait at the time.
[1] "'They' are not even 'they' anymore. At this point, Opera is pretty much just a brand name making a mockery of the former program."
[2] "That the fork will outcompete current Blink-based Opera?"
[3] "they would risk competitor using 1/4 memory, loading instantly, and with zero UI latency(load 40 tabs in anything Chromelike and then try fullscreening YT video- takes almost one second)."
Again, at the time of my comment there were only 7 or 8 in the thread altogether. So... "so much", then.
If you wish, you could quibble over whether these are sufficiently "salty". I don't care if our opinions differ. Regardless, you're implying that a positive counterpoint to negativity over Opera is out of place here, and that's nonsense.
While your points are spot on, there's one thing about Presto - performance, or more specifically resource usage. Modern layouting engines are simply not careful, because apparently all their devs have 32GB RAM and 8 cores, so users have to as well.
The problem is the argument "people generally don't have 50 tabs open, so why bother". Well, it bothers people who could comfortably do so in presto, it's not just nostalgia goggles.
As for vivaldi, I really tried to like it, putting up with its numerous subtle bugs. Then I deobfuscated its source code one day and realized if it ever becomes stable, it will be the day when a large scale nodejs project managed to do so. For some reason (cheap labor?) they decided Java or Typescript isn't the route.
Vivaldi is mostly formed of ex-Opera employees (esp. early, long-term ones!), and I expect they're getting comparable salaries to when they left Opera, at least (i.e., a bit below market average for the cities they're in). Why are they using JS? I can't really tell, beyond a desire to use web-technology as much as possible; I'd totally agree TypeScript or Flow would be better!
Can you be more specific?
> has UI lagginess with large numbers of tabs due to IPC
The IPC lock contention is part of the issue (as well as tab per process model), but those can be all worked around (sorta, well, chromium got rid of no-sandbox ifdefs a year ago...).
> Vivaldi is mostly formed of ex-Opera employees
Morten Stenshorn, Dave Rune, Rafal Chlodnicki, Sigbjorn Finne - more than half of names in there! - are the names signed under layout engine and ES engine in the leaked tree. Same people you can find on https://operasoftware.github.io/upstreamtools/
How many people I could track down who worked on opera 12 and now vivaldi? None.
I'm willing to counter-speculate: Whatever made original presto great was not because of their cofounder and CEO, but the people who actually wrote the code.
Sure: often using shorts where other browsers used ints, using floats where others used doubles, or even using ints where others used doubles (back when much of that code was written, Presto was far more concerned about performance on devices without FPUs than other browsers). All of this could easily be observed through layout and scripting, and much of it led to many of the hardest to tackle site compatibility bugs that were ultimately never fully fixed (and most never had any fix shipped). `z-index` was a pain point, as was the use of ints for all percentages in CSS.
> How many people I could track down who worked on opera 12 and now vivaldi? None.
Almost all those who are listed at https://vivaldi.com/team/ worked on either Presto-based Opera Desktop or Presto itself (which were, post Presto being a thing, distinct teams). Heck, Yngve was literally the first person aside from their founders to work on Opera, and owned the much of the network code in Presto till near the end; Petter I think was the only other person to have worked for over 20 years at Opera, having worked on the Desktop browser for the majority (all?) of the time.
If my memory is correct, the names in the source-tree were module owners and module QA, which amounts to a fraction of the number of people involved (esp. historically: those who had moved on to other things or whatever you're unlikely to find by name in the source tree). At any given point there was maybe a quarter of the current team with names anywhere in the source tree… and that's only considering Presto. Desktop had an even smaller ratio, as far as I'm aware.
If you looked in the ES engine, I'm pretty sure my name should be there as the module QA (though I'm not sure this will be true at the point desktop 12.1x forked). So, uh, I might know the people involved and know their employment history… Very few people from the old Core department (that worked on Presto) remain at Opera, maybe 20% at absolute most, and AFAIK mostly left voluntarily.
As for those you listed, half of them joined relatively late on, and not that long before the move to WebKit (announced Feb 2013). And Dave Rune isn't a person, I presume you're potentially mixing Dave Vest and Rune Lillesveen?
In the migration to 15 they promised they'd implement most of what Opera 12 had. They didn't even get to 10% or so.
They haven't even implemented the ability to switch tabs by holding the right mouse button and scrolling, one of the most basic things.
I don't know, its hard to describe how much Opera-when-they-still-made-their-rendering-engine-inhouse is or is not Opera-using-webkit-and-bought-by-Chinese.
Opera Mini still uses Presto, and there are some TVs which in principle are still supported that use Presto.
I guess I was partially right though, as I do remember the original Wii using Opera for the Internet Channel: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_Channel
I'm like 80% sure my Mazda head-unit uses a heavily bastardized version of presto as its rendering engine and most of the UI is written in html/js/css.
That's what I call a difference.
I haven't used Opera recently, but AFAIK it was the smallest browser, by far.
A much fairer comparison is to compare source side by side. Chromium source is about 4x larger than operas, when not counting any 3rd party dependencies.
Or even better, compile times. Chromium build (or firefox) is half a day job on mid-range laptop (especially with 4/8G memory).
Opera builds in about 20 minutes. I was also pleasently surprised the codebase is not particularly bitrotten, and both VS2015 and modern gcc could cope with it.
Considering that source code is written in a human-readable language and syntax, and machine code only needs to contain enough information for a CPU to decode, it would seem to follow that the source code should be a less efficient method for describing the program.
> System requirements
> A 64-bit Intel machine with at least 8GB of RAM. More than 16GB is highly recommended.
> At least 100GB of free disk space.
> Still [with an SSD and indexing off], expect build times of 30 minutes to 2 hours when everything has to be recompiled.
But what if we only distribute the patches? Would there still be legal issues?
Opera Neon is an awesome experiment. There are a few things I don't like, like no full path in the address bar, and no shortcut to switch tabs (I might have missed it, though), but how often do browser innovate the way Opera Neon has?
This isn't a game of capture the flag. People who leak a film before it is released haven't removed the copyright of the film from the movie studio.
"Patch to support VP9: https://paste.fedoraproject.org/528850/14846609 First, you need to update the firmware to 1.3.0 libvpx"
Using Opera 12.xx I can download the zip from bitbucket bypassing the captcha
I love the 12-series Opera, hate it when they jump to Chrome-engine, tho understandably T_T
