On the arXiv: dolphin echolocation algorithm for automatic knot adjustment
(
arxiv.org
)
18 points
by
groar
262 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
deepnotderp
262 days ago
Man, metaheuristic algorithm designers are so creative in finding ways to avoid mathematical justification....
nom
262 days ago
Here [0] is the paper describing the Dolphin Echolocation Algorithm used in this paper. Very interesting method, looks like it has real advantages compared to the usual optimization algorithms.
[0]
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/A_Kaveh/publication/257...
pmalynin
262 days ago
Looking at the paper, it looks like an optimized Genetic Algorithm.
zitterbewegung
262 days ago
I really don't trust the journal that this is published in. See
http://macrojournals.com/
