On the arXiv: dolphin echolocation algorithm for automatic knot adjustment (arxiv.org)
18 points by groar 263 days ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite



Man, metaheuristic algorithm designers are so creative in finding ways to avoid mathematical justification....


Here [0] is the paper describing the Dolphin Echolocation Algorithm used in this paper. Very interesting method, looks like it has real advantages compared to the usual optimization algorithms.

[0] https://www.researchgate.net/profile/A_Kaveh/publication/257...


Looking at the paper, it looks like an optimized Genetic Algorithm.


I really don't trust the journal that this is published in. See http://macrojournals.com/




