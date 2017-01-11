Hacker News
The First Trillion Dollars Is Always the Hardest
4 points
by
vezycash
263 days ago
1 comment
vezycash
263 days ago
In its first 10 years, the iPhone will have sold at least 1.2 billion units, making it the most successful product of all time. Thus it will become the first trillion dollar product by the end of 2017.
