"Cellebrite is an Israeli company whose main product, a typically laptop-sized device called the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED), can rip data from thousands of different models of mobile phones. That data can include SMS messages, emails, call logs, and much more, as long as the UFED user is in physical possession of the phone."
"The breach is the latest chapter in a growing trend of hackers taking matters into their own hands, and stealing information from companies that specialize in surveillance or hacking technologies."
What specific changes are they referring to?
> The hacker, however, remained vague as to the true extent of what they had done to Cellebrite's systems.
This part of the article where they cite the hacker's answer to this question is a totally useless part of the article IMO.
At work we use google cloud storage, so if someone had gained access and were downloading stuff we would have absolutely no idea, no without already setup alerts.
Yeah it just seemed like a lot of data to me. Especially if they are just text files not images/videos. Depending on database I don't know. I recently backed up a MYSQL database and it was only in the 10's of MB's with several tables some with over 45,000 rows.
That is something to look into bandwidth monitoring.
Cellebrite's sysadmins didn't do their job, that's for sure.
