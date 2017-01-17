https://techcrunch.com/2017/01/17/anappleaday/
"Forward also plans to offer vitamins and other supplements and wearables through the onsite store and Aoun said he would like to offer other alternatives such as acupuncture in the future."
Add-on services that wealthier clients will pay for are rather profitable. An ob/gyn office a friend worked in was making more money off the vitamins, supplements, botox and microdermabrasion stuff than anything else.
It sounds like they're going to use a model like the Minute Clinics in CVS too, just with a prettier image. They're hiring Nurse Practitioners who will probably see you most of the time for office visits and then there's a primary care physician overseeing everything.
It's not a bad idea and works great for most routine healthcare stuff. I'd love too see CVS or Walmart or whoever start a subscription service like this, as it would (hopefully) help to reduce the number of minor ailments in our ERs.
It also may make sense for the elderly.
For everyone else it doesn't seem to make much sense. I get a checkup once every year or two and that's pretty good.
I think if you were to look at the data on who actually uses healthcare services and visits doctors in the US, you'd find a very different story. Certainly the elderly are a large portion of the overall cost, but I think to say "everyone else" only goes to the doctor once every 1-2 years is just not accurate.
