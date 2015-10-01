I've yet to hear true success stories in this space; to me it just seems like wishful thinking (on part of the marketplace and on part of API developers) about a second app boom; notably, in the hype cycle, the API boom has largely been superseded by the Chatbot boom, which is functionally very similar, although the gatekeepers are different.
That is not to say you can't make money this way. Perhaps it's useful for hobbyist-level projects, or cut-from-the-same-cloth wrapper APIs that hardly offer anything unique but at least one sucker signs up anyway -- the same as with apps, really. Is this actually a thriving market?
So I think there is a market for services like this, especially since API Gateway takes away a lot of the kinds of scaling headaches the creator talks about in the linked post.
Pure API plays are harder, I think.
This has the same feel.
API Marketplace might help discovery. Not sure about that though.
The look and feel of the Amazon store looks 'web 1.0' because it has high information density, and less white space. Current web fashion is to have minimalist design with lots of white space, but that fashion not UX.
As a UX example, Amazon's store follows pretty standard practices---tables for tabular data, cards for related items that will be skimmed, vertical scrolling to support long item lists without changing the layout on browser resolution, consistent sizing/spacing/coloring for headers, control locality so clicking a button changes information near by it.
It does all of the things you'd expect a regular web app to do, but sprays it over a long-form page instead of burying it in tabs increasing scroll distance via whitespace.
Where Amazon fails is niches. Their interface is generalist, so they don't have great UX for buying clothes, or buying groceries (albeit no one really has a great interface for that).
A/B testing is a very useful tool for a very constrained problem of comparing two or more alternatives of the same thing. It cannot tell you which overall UX approach is more effective. Good minimalist design is about creating user flow which often consists of multiple simple steps. Each step avoiding cognitive overload by maintaining a context and limiting the current scope.
Actually these multiple steps happen on complex pages too. The difference is that on complex pages the user gets no help from the UX to accomplish their goal. It needn't be fashionable, it needs to be functional not in the theoretical sense, but in the actual sense accounting for real user behavior.
Amazon and people who mistakenly believe that "information density" is necessarily good, often not true, and that a "lot of words" == "information density" which is also often not true fail to realize that following a link or scrolling a pages is actually less difficult then visually searching a cluttered information scape.
Even users who do not become frustrated by the UI will 'pre-filter' it once they figure out how to do the one thing they want. This has the effect of making most of the interface invisible to then from that point on. It's like driving to work, they will tune out all the visual noise around them after the first few trips. So at best the information density has no value because it is ignored, and at worst, it's adding a heavy friction to conversion.
It's bad, pre design 101 bad. Amazon only gets away with it because they already won the market long ago.
Would love to have this kind of level of information in an external (own) ecommerce-shop/system.
VR Grocery Store please. Let me walk around the store in my home and let me browse the grocery aisles. Make the VR experience 'live' by using the in-store security cameras to construct the VR environment and in-store data like real-time inventory counts.
Which makes me certainly wonder about what assumptions I am making about the general computing public that are obviously false. I assume that Amazon's pages are probably some of the most optimized and A/B tested in the world. If their interfaces feel sooo Web 1.0, I can only imagine it is like that because of extensive and exhaustive testing and metrics analysis. What lessons can this teach to the rest of us, who don't have the infrastructure or user-base to do the kind of testing that they do?
Probably a lot. I've worked with embarrassingly bad looking websites that were making millions of dollars in revenue, only to see it drop off a cliff after a "modern" redesign. The truth is that the general public sees a much different thing as they browse the web than we do. Things like legibility, simplicity, and speed are far more important than advanced features.
Payments plummeted by 5-10%. Didn't understand it. Reverted the change, and still have Web 1.0 UI to this day.
The problem is that people often associate a redesign with switching to SPA. Which I really hope they won't do.
It's still faster than most SPAs, just very complicated.
Now they opened a warehouse nearby I can order something in the morning and have it in the afternoon.
Amazon is a logistics company with a web frontend, that frontend isn't nearly the most important part of their business. Their recommendations are awful, their site is clunky and difficult (try to, say, price compare the per-battery price on CR123A batteries for a frustrating afternoon) and doesn't do classes or categories well at all.
The point I'm trying to make is they've got a lot going for them that isn't their website and most of that is why they're popular.
So instead of having an overall good looking site you have tiny billboards screaming at you to buy.
I use Amazon all the time. I just never look at their home page much and just look at search results.
Yes their dev/release cycles are quite impressive.
Most abused spouses are not literally helpless either. They are physically able to go to the police, break the relationship, fight back, etc, but human needs and psychology are not black and white.
And of course just because they decided to "put up with it" or the extra compensation makes it justified for them, doesn't mean the abuse isn't there.
If someone gives a huge tip, it doesn't mean it's OK for them to mistreat the waiter. It just makes them more of a jerk.
> Most abused spouses are not literally helpless either.
This is a good comparison actually. Many people continue to work for an employer long after the good times have passed, because they feel loyalty towards them or don't want to admit to making a poor decision in the past, or there is social stigma against leaving.
That said... Amazon is well reknowned for having poor workplace practices, so anyone joining them today should be going in with their eyes wide open, and stigma against leaving Amazon ought to be widely lowered.
Im actually not sure how this interacts with visas -- can visa employees freely leave without having to leave the country as well?
It's anecdata, but when I interviewed with Amazon, not a single person born in the US interviewed me. (Which seems suspicious, that none of 7 people were from the US.)
I've suspected that tech companies use visas to permit such toxic practices because foreign workers don't have the same negotiating position.
Comparing Amazon employees to battered spouses is a stretch. Some might even say it's ignorant.
Something doesn't have to be of equal value or importance to the thing its a metaphor for, just to convey the mechanics of the thing. It doesn't even have to convey the full thing, just the part the metaphor is intended for.
In other words, one can use e.g. the Cold War as a metaphor for some office turf situation, even if the Cold War has millions of victims in proxy wars and could potentially have meant the end of the world, whereas office politics are much more inconsequential.
Much of their features come out from requests of existing customers; they know that ~someone~ cares about it, because someone who is already giving them money has asked for it. As they add those, other people will also use it, as needed. They expand the feature set for anyone evaluating them, as well as help lock in existing customers.
I run a free API www.macvendors.com that handles around 225 million requests per month. It's super simple and has no authentiction or anything, but I'm also able to run it on a $20/m VPS. Looks like API gateway would be $750+data. Bummer because the ecosystem around it looks great. You certainly pay for it though!
In circumstances like these, I've estimated per-request costs of systems at tens of dollars.
It's likely more spikey than that (i.e., peak/off-peak times), but certain server-to-server loads have a very consistent load pattern. (For example, at Userify[1] - SSH key management -- servers check for updates every 90 seconds or so or 10 seconds for premium plans or self hosted, so the load pattern is literally a flat line.. extremely predictable. We'll probably switch over clients that can handle it to websockets and maybe hashed etags and cut that load pattern into oblivion, but for now it works and is simple/auditable code/extremely reliable, which is a very important factor in our case.)
To GP's point, spiraling costs are definitely a factor with most of Amazon's services such as DynamoDB and especially Lambda... they are sometimes an effective use of devtime, especially in the beginning of a project (and when dealing with a mature platform like DynamoDB and maybe not so much Lambda), but you have to carefully consider the cost factor as you scale. For example, Lambda is often literally several orders of magnitude[2] more expensive than an equivalent ELB. (i.e., it can be more than 100x more expensive.. for small scale or maintenance tasks, that may not matter.. for a heavy/core service, it definitely matters!) So, as they taught us in AWS SA, design for cost: use the more advanced services when it makes sense, but optimize across all axes, not just devtime.
TL;DR: most cheap cloud instances can do 85req/s.
I'd be happy to have 85req/s hopefully by then I'd be charging lot of money.
Having said that it's a struggle to figure out how to get Laravel running on ELB
Through the lens of Twitter, AWS seems to be creating for itself the opportunity to benefit from this sort of third-party R&D on a massive scale.
They might not need to know the specifics, just count hits. Then they could look at the public end of any seriously popular API.
I can't say I blame them, but I can't say it does much for my trust in them either.
OTOH platform owners (eg MS, apple) have done this (aborbed others' applications as feaures) without apparent harm.
Unfortunately, just like the app store, you would still suffer from discovery issues so the developer must also think about upping their marketing game.
Very excited about this new development from Amazon though!
To some degree certainly quite likely, but personally I don't think it'd be as pronounced in such b2b / dev2dev contexts as it would be on today's b2c app stores, to the (hard to quantify/guesstimate) degree that users in the former more carefully scrutinize more offerings and contrast them with their actual requirements.
They have cool (afaik opensource) technology using standard HTTP Response 402 "Payment Required" - yeah, there is such thing :)
Nice initial set of demos and information: https://21.co/features/
Disclaimer: I'm not author/founder/investor/bitcoin evangelist. I just like what they try to do.
And then did a talk on the general concepts of paid endpoints:
As an API provider I'm pretty excited to find out how this works and whether the AWS marketplace is really ready for 3rd party services.
Having tried mashape a couple of months ago I like the idea but found their implementation a bit cumbersome and confusing. I hope Amazon's approach will be simpler.
* AWS handles the billing software for you.
* AWS markets to enterprise companies who already have billing integrated and pay a lot of money. So less hassle collecting payment, and less resistance to charging lots.
* You get the AWS brand associated with your API, so people may be more likely to trust it.
What other reasons would somebody use this?
I work with datapower / API connect and Axway api-gateway / manager.
This will definitely have an impact on my work.
Time to learn a new tool :)
in the end the traffic will be routed to my backend, I will still handle the requests myself. What's the benefit of using a gateway?
Not sure how much of that does Amazon accomplish, nor to what success.
Billing is mentioned in two sentences:
1. "As I mentioned earlier, you can use Usage Plans to bill for usage and to create an ecosystem around your APIs."
2. "You can then process and analyze the data as desired. For example, you could bill your subscribers on a per-call basis."
So I'm reading this as I am responsible for billing the customer.
[edit] meaning youre already using their billing APIs in there somewhere
That sort of thing I would assume.
I'm optimistic about such an approach -- a lot of infra effort (maintaining servers & service/marketing) is expended innumerable times across all SaaS services/APIs.
This is something I'll definitely will give a try.
