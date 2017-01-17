Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Facebook to Open Startup Garage at Station F in Paris
126 points by programLyrique 262 days ago | 59 comments



I don't know why, it might just be me, am thinking of startups as a bad thing. If I ever decide to build my own app or solution or something I wouldn't go for a startup setup. I'd set it up as an actual business, make profit and expand, I wouldn't wait for some investors coming in throwing money at me, I don't get why people in tech cant see that. Just because people that built uber etc became rich out of that doesn't mean that the percentage of the startups that actually make it and their creators become comfortable enough is more than lets say 5%. Chances are you'd win the lottery easier than starting a startup.

So dear fb and google and whoever, build business garages where people go with an idea and they've been given a cheaper way to expand their business on their own and see if they can actually make it, rather than trying to find the best ideas to invest for yourselves, that would help.


When creating a business, there is this old choice between bootstrapping and venture capitalists.

The former forces you to squeeze every penny into gaining traction in the market, as becoming profitable is hard, and your cash reserves limit your ability to advertise.

The latter gives you the means to grow very fast and to gain experience from people who have played the game countless times, but it encourages reaching an exit (either by selling the company or through an IPO).

It sounds like you favor bootstrapping.

> build business garages where people go with an idea and they've been given a cheaper way to expand their business on their own and see if they can actually make it

That was the idea behind Kima15 [0], which was co-created by Xavier Niel, who is also behind Station F. It provided 150 K$ within 15 days in exchange for 15% of the company's shares at a post-money valuation of 1 M$.

[0]: https://medium.com/kima-ventures/kima15-lessons-learnt-and-w...


I may be old (is 34 already old?) but to me a "startup" by definition is the latter in your post, VC-style funding aimed at hyper-scaling. Hence the "up", from the "start".

Otherwise it's just a regular small business (most countries and stats institutes would have a specific name for these >10 employees companies, like "very small" business or whatever).

There's confusion, imho, when we call any new company a startup just because it's operating in the tech industry (you can totally be a startup in any industry, so long as it has the potential to scale up dramatically). You can be a regular small business even in tech, you can be a startup-er in food. This is a 2x2 matrix.

Also, funding can take many forms, e.g. some startups being groomed by corporations (I know HP did that sometimes, with former employees). You still get the big money and obligations, and you already have one major future client; but nowhere near the same level of nonsensical buzzing.


> I don't know why, it might just be me, am thinking of startups as a bad thing.

Having been through this runaround and the exits a few times, I don't think you find too many people genuinely recommending you go for substantial VC outside of the sponsors of this site, and even they have a pretty concrete value proposition and have the good form to tell most folks "no" if they don't need it. And I think we can all agree Clinkle and Color are cautionary takes about taking too much VC and the badwill and excessive expectations it creates around your brand.

If the scope of your project and your resources is such that you can build an MVP without taking money and then begin to sell it (in a reasonable timeframe) then you should never take venture capital. If you need money for some servers, you might even consider using a local credit union to finance it if you can demonstrate the product is working; business loans exist for a reason and their terms are much more favorable than VC for the most part. It is not 2001, it's entirely possible to get business loans for tech ventures.

You get VC (the "startup setup" I think you're referring to) when the scope of your project is such that it's not possible to really do more than fake the service.

And even then, most successful founders I talked to (and this includes my co-founder and I) faked our product before we developed it. There are famous stories of how food delivery startups, ridesharing startups, and even financial aggregation products faked it until they could afford to build it. For Level Money's part, I and the talented Danilo Campos wrote a mockup in Haskell and iOS to simulate users and the data we were interested in and model the kinds of things we wanted to demonstrate to investors.

We then took that functional mock to early investors as part of the pitch.

So no matter what, you should be building the instant you're committed to a venture.

(Aside, I should see if I can open source those mocks; nothing there is secret now and it'd be fun to share what we shared to get funding).


I think you're ready to read this: https://m.signalvnoise.com/reconsider-41adf356857f#.zbmt4tp7... ;-)


Thank you very much for sharing that.

What ever happened to "small is beautiful" and "less is more?"

These used to be core "hacker" values.

Had Twitter followed such a strategy it might still be sustainable.

Edit: as an aside, consider the parallel in the music business. It is now possible, thanks to technology, to self-produce and market one's own music without "VC funding" from a record label. However, it's almost impossible to gain meaningful exposure, without which it is impossible to earn a sustainable income.

It turns out that few people want to listen to unknown artists. What most people want to listen to is whatever is most popular. And to be the most popular requires massive marketing, which requires a record label. No surprise then that the big labels - which were supposedly destroyed by the internet - are actually stronger than ever before.

We seem to be an a race for hypercentralization - a race empowered by the internet that was supposed to decentralize things.

I'll also add that the rise to stardom and "riches" in the music business comes with similar creative and ethical compromises discussed in the article.


> These used to be core "hacker" values.

They still are. YCombinator shouldn't be confused for the hacker world.


You are conflating ideas. There is nothing that prevents a startup from bootstrapping; they don't need to take on massive VC funding in order to count as a startup.

It's fine to reject the idea that the VC funding path is the best way to build a sustainable company though.


We, people in tech, regularly see and think about alternative business models. We think about what structure works. When it makes sense to have investors. Whether it makes sense to have investors at all.

There are many ways to structure a business! Not every structure is a fit for every business concept. Not everything is best suited to a bootstrapping methodology as you describe. Conversely, not everything is suited to unspeakable amounts of VC funding to hyperscale.

It's a set of individual decisions for individual needs in individual circumstances. No options on the menu are universally good or universally bad. Each is a tool suited to a purpose. Would you call a wrench "bad" because it's not good for creating holes for screws?


For some business, it makes sense to bootstrap (typically, offering a service) while for others, size is key and growing fast allows you to reach size effect faster (a good example is any marketplace). That’s why offering code-consulting services is a common way to pay for the development of a less trivial product.

There are also creative endeavors (film, games) that require an initial investment, although creating those is usually more reasonable than say, the advertising and acquisition budget needed to replace AirBnB. Promoting a movie of a game can double that initial investment, though -- that’s why you have companies specialised in that second step.


>I'd set it up as an actual business, make profit and expand, I wouldn't wait for some investors coming in throwing money at me, I don't get why people in tech cant see that.

Quick exits, early retirements


Alright, but when your competitor raises millions of dollars in capital and pursues an aggressive growth strategy that wipes out profits in your industry, how are you going to compete?


>"how are you going to compete?"

By building a better product? By standing by your own convictions?

Your question sounds like a line a VC would feed entrepreneur in trying to convince them to part with equity.


Well, as long as there are suckers asking for being pigeoned...


Nice timing for the French Tech Visa:

http://visa.lafrenchtech.com

Discussion:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13410510


and Brexit


and the Presidential Campaign https://techcrunch.com/2017/01/17/frances-presidential-front...


And Donald Trump too I guess...


"And anyone will be able to rent some office space [at Station F] for €195/desk/month in the huge 366,000ft² (34,000m²) building."

Interesting. The last time I looked at this a few months ago their web site seemed to suggest that they were looking for startups to rent space, but not individuals. Details are lacking, but a quick comparison with other coworking spaces in Paris suggests that this is 100-200 EUR cheaper per month.


"startup garage"

looks at photos of spacious, high end, neomodern office architecture

we've come a long way since hp


> https://tctechcrunch2011.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/photo-j...

Those containers look like worse than prison cells. A prison cell at least has got an window.


You mean https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panopticon ?


Still so actual..!

Did you read Discipline and punish, I learned what is a panopticon in that book.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Discipline_and_Punish


Of course the difference here is you can just leave your "prison cell" and go home whenever you want.


Not sure. They are startups after all.


Good slaves cherishes their shackles.


it looks similar to this Citrix office http://www.raleighrealestatenews.com/files/2014/10/Citrix-Sh...


Battery chickens.


It looks like one of the walls is a sheet of glass.


Looking at the pictures of Station F, all I see is noise. How will they tackle the noise problem when having so many people working in one big hall?


I just learned from some protest flyers that google is opening a similar campus literally a stone's throw from my apartment (in Berlin, Germany).

It'll feel kinda strange. Like your parents coming to visit you at college.


Protest flyers what are they protesting about?


Berliners are in general not fans of big corporate developments. The city's fabric revolves around local holes-in-the-wall and mixed residential neighbourhoods.


Living in Berlin I'd guess that people are protesting about the gentrification.


And this is part of what makes Berlin and specifically Kreuzberg charming and unique. Google already has an office in Mitte where it is not out of place.

I really don't like the ideas of these giants co-opting start-up spaces. Once companies have reached the FB and Google size they are kind of the antithesis of start ups. This just feel like they are building "right of first refusal acquisition" spaces.

I realize this sounds curmudgeonly but I feel like their money and influence in these spaces encourages building acquisition targets rather than encouraging people to build their own Google and Facebooks.


Interesting, where in Berlin ? I think Google Ventures has some kind of presence at the Factory already.


This article says at Umspannwerk.

http://theheureka.com/google-announces-official-campus-in-be...


While considering a move to France, one of most interesting organisations I stumbled across was The Family (https://www.thefamily.co).

They exude a really good ethos - or have really good copywriters, at least - and show self-awareness of some of the reservations that come up on HN when somebody mentions Startup and France in the same sentence.

Their 'Toxicity' post damn well near seduced me (pesky Frenchies!) and is worth a read:

> France is full of incubators, there’s news coverage, there’s this startup out of Bulgaria that just raised 2 million, everybody’s a software engineer, hell, in some countries, everybody’s a CEO! But that’s the difference between hype, which is useless, and hope, which is useful...

> ...If you rely on TechCrunch and Medium to give you hints on how to be an entrepreneur, you risk three things: the first is that you believe it’s all true. The job of any good entrepreneur is to sell a good story. Nobody sells you the horrible things going on with the company (at least not until after the company is well on its way to being dead). The second is that you miss critical information filters ...The third risk is that you start to think it’s easy...that growth is just a matter of deciding when it’s the right time.

> Money and people are needed to make any project work, but they are replaceable: there’s always someone willing to write another check, and there’s always someone who you can find to take over a particular job. But you can’t get back time. A bunch of people sitting around, saying that they’re working, talking about new projects every two months, focusing on getting a grant rather than getting a sale, those are people in a toxic ecosystem who are just wasting time.

> Learn to recognize fake work — anything that doesn’t bring you closer to more customers, that doesn’t bring you closer to a better product, that doesn’t put people in contact with your solutions. Applying for public money, going to conferences, taking meetings, this is fake work that doesn’t help you with your business model, doesn’t identify problems and solutions, doesn’t show you the actual goals that you have to achieve in order to have success. Real work does all of those things.

> If you can make money, you’ll have time to figure out the right business model. You won’t have to rely on investors who don’t understand your goals. Finding bad investors can be worse than having none at all.

https://www.thefamily.co/toxicity

Anyone have any experience with these guys? Algolia and Crisp.im passed through their doors, and they seem to be doing well.


Just for info, they're not an incubator in the traditionnal sense. You can't work at their (gorgeous) office. You can see it more like a "club", for doing networking. You also have access to some ressources, but most of their "startup spirit" talks you'll find are mostly translations of american books or talks from valley people, not really first hand experience. They do provide you with good trainings on fund raising, but you may want to ask for the detail of everything you're going to bave access to before you agree to give them 1 to 3% of your company.

Also, to my knowledge, the only successfull startup they have was "save", which is a fantastic company lead by very nice people, but it unfortunately filed for bankruptcy a few months ago, after having had a too intense growth.

At the moment, i'd say the biggest problem with every single incubator i know is the lack of unicorns coming out of them. Most people giving advices haven't created anything big themselves, and the few people who created really big companies ( criteo and blablacar for the last 10 years) don't go in those ecosystems to mentor newcomers.


I love TheFamily and have watched many many of their videos online, in French and English. In one video by Oussama Ammar -- one of the three co-founders and a very entertaining speaker -- said that a startup should be like a cult. Unique, with a powerful vision and culture. Because of this, Oussama says, working in a shared space with other groups is almost certainly a bad idea -- instead of a unique cult with a powerful culture, you become just another startup in the factory/garage/office. I wonder what he might have to say about Station F.


I know some close friends who have spent a long time with them and they are only saying good things about them.


They have a good reputation. They also have nice offices.


Thank you X.Niel for 42 and station F.


Are startups also required to provide 5 weeks of paid vacation + public holidays? Also, are there limits on the number of hours worked per week?

I'm all for workers benefits, but I don't see how a startup with limited funding could afford those benefits to their employees.


Yes, the laws of France apply to companies doing business in France.


Well employees health is also quite important and vacations help with productivity and are useful against burnout. I worked in several French startups and they seemed to be able to care about their employees and make money


I'd compare the costs of vacation, short work days, to the cost of a Bay Area salary.


But the salaries for Bay Area startups are usually much lower than the standard tech companies like FB and Google. Startups make up for the difference by distributing equity (which could potentially be worth more in the long run, but could also be worthless).


Even assuming worthless equity, for the cost of one employee in SF you can hire two in Paris.

Startups in France get several kinds of tax breaks. Also, many founders get started while on unemployment benefits.


What are you thinking the salary of early stage startups are in the Bay Area? I really doubt the ratio is 2:1 compared to Paris.


Gross salary would be more like 3:1. Real cost to the employer at least 2:1.

I just opened AngelList to search for junior developer positions at seed-stage startups and it confirms the ratio.

SF: 80-120k

Paris: 30-45k


Most of the French folks I meet say that French employment law is the number 1 reason why startups can't work terribly well in France. As well as all of the benefits you listed, there are employee protections that make it very difficult to get rid of staff if things start to go wrong. Not being French, I don't know the details, but it's supposed to be much easier to run a startup in Germany or the UK. They both have their own employee protection but it looks a bit more evened out.


"Contrary to national stereotypes, French workers are more productive than their German counterparts and only marginally less productive than American workers."

http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/europpblog/2013/02/25/french-workers/


If start up becomes successful, Will Facebook own part of the equity in this start up?

As a founder, why would i want to give up equity to Facebook? Why would i need to be in this "garage"?


"Thirty students will meet with Facebook every week to make the world a better place (or that’s how I think about it)."

Fantastic neutral reporting here from TechCrunch. Not at all just a recycled press release.


"But most importantly we're making the world a better place. Through constructing elegant hierarchies for maximum code reuse and extensibility."[1]

Which one is the parody? Sometimes it's hard to tell.

[1] http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3222784/quotes?item=qt2896998


given the history of creativity in Paris shouldn't it be a mansard instead of garage?


this is political theatre


Thanks Facebook for this good offering! WE will certainly apply to be part of it.




