Marian Rejewski and the first break of the Enigma machine (ams.org)
3 points by DanBC 261 days ago



Submitting this because I don't think I've ever heard the name Marian Rejewski before. Here's the Wikipedia article: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marian_Rejewski


I didn't recognize the name directly but I had read about the Poles breaking Enigma in: https://www.amazon.com/Battle-Wits-Complete-Story-Codebreaki...

It's a good read if you like that sort of thing.




