Marian Rejewski and the first break of the Enigma machine
(
ams.org
)
3 points
by
DanBC
261 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
DanBC
261 days ago
Submitting this because I don't think I've ever heard the name Marian Rejewski before. Here's the Wikipedia article:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marian_Rejewski
brudgers
261 days ago
I didn't recognize the name directly but I had read about the Poles breaking Enigma in:
https://www.amazon.com/Battle-Wits-Complete-Story-Codebreaki...
It's a good read if you like that sort of thing.
Search: