Show HN: AnyStatus extension for Visual Studio (anystat.us)
AnyStatus is a monitoring extension for Microsoft Visual Studio which monitors software CI builds, Code Coverage, Online Services, HTTP servers, TCP/UDP connections, Ping requests, Windows services, performance counters, GitHub issues...and much more.

It is also capable of showing Metrics, for example the CPU usage of a remote computer, or the number of open bugs, or even the weather in your area.

View on Visual Studio Marketplace: https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=AlonAmsa...

Note: Having thoughts about creating a standalone version for anyone, not just developers.


Very cool. Are you planning on adding Mac support ?


Visual Studio for Mac will be supported in future versions.




