As a side note: It has been a pleasure working with Go for the backend. Even though there weren't that many real world projects to check out for patterns/inspiration, Go's interface/composition driven approach made things simple. It seems to me that the community really wants to stick to a few well-thought-out interfaces for common things (HTTP, databases, etc...) and this helps to keep libraries consistent and easily replaceable.
It looks great, though.
And I love the name and logo.
But after checking it out quickly, it seems to me that its main focus is in-place translation for web projects (I could be wrong).
Parrot is mainly a tool to help you manage your translations for various projects, no specific platform is targeted. It comes with a REST API (useful for loading translation updates for mobile apps/games for example) and role based contributions. It's meant for small/medium multidisciplinary teams, so no features for crowd-sourced translations are provided.
Basically it was built out of the need for such a tool at my current company (gaming industry, multi-platform projects). We wanted it on premises, open-source and a web-UI for editing so that people from different disciplines can use it.
It's on-premises, open source, has a web UI, supports many formats and comes with a REST API. I'm sure you must have seen it - any reason you didn't go that route?
Aside: I see you're shipping with nginx and have a whole ssl setup. Take a look at Caddy, your life may get simpler :) https://caddyserver.com/
At my current project, we're integrating with Smartling for both content in a CMS as for web application internationalization (including translation, localization). Smartling provides a nice (and well-documented) API as well to submit, retrieve and manage translation projects... and a number of 'connectors' for some big CMS applications for synchronizing content and translations hence and forth. Your project looks like a worthy competitor (while being self-hosted)... nice job!
The two are conflated a lot, especially in gamedev. Translation is nice, but localization is a superpower.
Looks like an interesting project, especially if you don't mind managing the install yourself (vs. paying a company like PhraseApp).
