SLA only covers things outside of maintenance windows. Normally this is fine because you can have a conversation about when the maintenance is; and get prepared for it.
This is not the case with vultr. They're more of the "do as you please" style of management, and they don't directly peer with any ISP- so.. not ideal for many people.
If you have the coin then I recommend joyent. But VPS's are an industry that are racing to the bottom and it's hard to justify the cost of $60/mo for something you can get for $5/mo with occasional outages and networking problems.
shrug You get what you pay for.
Totally.
> SLA only covers things outside of maintenance windows.
Meh... I would disagree with that. If you are going to say you have a 100% SLA then to me that means that you have already solved the "maintenance window" problem. Every other VPS provider has a 99.999% uptime SLA specifically to address the maintenance window issue.
I realize that 100% uptime is not a thing, I am just annoyed that they advertise it.
> If you have the coin then I recommend joyent. But VPS's are an industry that are racing to the bottom and it's hard to justify the cost of $60/mo for something you can get for $5/mo with occasional outages and networking problems.
Thanks for the recommendation. Race to the bottom for sure. If the services hosted on my VPS actually mattered then I would not have a single point of failure :D
