Ask HN: How do you keep your receipts?
Hello, This is becoming my one of the biggest problems. I have to keep the receipts of products for future problems/malfunctions, but after some point it's hard to deal with them.

Do you have any method or app or anything else to keep them in order, search/find easily?

Thanks






OCR to a hashed directory structure. Remembering you need to preserve the scan of the receipt (otherwise people will assume illegitimacy) and a text copy that can be searched too.

There are some programs for iOS that do OCR (scanbot for example) but it's very much a hack and there is a definite space for disruption here.

Although more companies are allowing for email receipts which allow collation/backup. Unfortunately the format varies wildly and it still requires a fair chunk of manual work.

OCR seems like a good idea. Maybe I can make an app for this. Thanks!

