Java Remote Debugging Through Websocket Proxy in Golang (github.com)
3 points by blackicebird 261 days ago | 3 comments



Java Remote Debugging through Websocket Proxy is a proxy for Java remote debugging. It likes Microsoft's azure-websites-java-remote-debugging, but includes all of client and server side implementation(azure-websites-java-remote-debugging repo only published client side, the serverside is not opensource now).


cool concept, glad to see some authentication. you can add 127.0.0.1: to the dt_socket address so the jdwp listener only listens locally as well:

java -agentlib:jdwp=transport=dt_socket,server=y,suspend=n,address=127.0.0.1:5005 -jar foo.jar


great




