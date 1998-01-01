It's also an absolute blast to play, and an important piece of gaming history (one of the first First Person Stealth games, helped codify 3D stealth as a genre, engine later used in System Shock 2, had some influence on Warren Spector's next game, Deus Ex).
While the renderer wasn't particularly impressive for the time, the AI, sound, and lighting engines were, which was essential for a stealth game.
It's brutal. I ended up way down at the far end of a level (a sewer I think) only to find that I was missing something I needed to do or have from back near the beginning. Lack of attention gets punished hard. Great game though, you really feel like you earned beating each level.
Games that up the difficulty by making the mobs bullet sponges, meh.
(With that said, some levels in the first were a real grind to deal with all the guards.)
I don't particularly ever wish to revisit The Cathedral. Spent three hours retracing my steps trying to find about 15 gold...
It's well worth a try if you've never given ghosting a shot, although the game design doesn't always permit it.
No, I didn't make that up. Someone on the looking glass forums brought it up as a joke. I don't think anyone has done it yet, though.
Given how many games there are blind runs of, though...
Thief 2 was almost entirely composed of human enemies, and even had some missions where you couldn't knock them out - or even be seen by them.
Aside from the no-kill requirement, higher difficulties reduced the amount of items you could find, increased the number of objectives you needed to accomplish, and greatly increased the number of guards you had to deal with.
It looks pretty amazing to me and fluid for a purely software rendered video game.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXLNk99JMfY
I'm not sure if this is because realism in a game contains mostly unnecessary information and our brains don't have to filter all of that out, or it is something else. The part of me that is bearish on VR is for this reason.
It manifests itself, not just in the graphics, but in forcing me to watch yet another ladder climbing animation, my character not being able to stop on a dime and turn completely around, ad nauseum.
I vastly prefer games that don't go for realism.
With GPU rendering, I spend the majority of my time testing and debugging on various platforms. 3D APIs are very complex, hardware capabilities vary a lot and driver quality is very poor. So even though you can get much better results in principle, in practice you can't get it as good as you hoped (or at least I can't) while also making it robust and reliable.
With software rendering, you needed a ton of effort (by really smart programmers like Barrett) to get viable results, but at least you had confidence that it would work on everybody's computer, rather than crashing randomly on drivers that don't implement a 300-page 3D spec correctly.
I'm told that Vulkan should improve matters, being simpler and better-specified than OpenGL, but I'm skeptical. It still seems very complex, and it doesn't run everywhere yet so it's not a great fit for low-end indie games.
Even badly integrated OpenGL is still orders of magnitude faster than the most optimized software rendering. And you're getting a lot more in terms of image quality on the GPU: texture filtering, anti aliasing, "free" conversions to gamma/linear space and more.
Vulkan IS simpler than OpenGL, theres no arguing about that. But simpler does not mean easier. There's just much less stuff to worry about as engine developers to hit the fast path. On the other hand, you're managing a lot more memory by yourself.
And even in software rendering you still get different results on different hardware. And even different results in debug vs release. Floating point arithmetic is fun like that. CPUs varies in power just like GPUs do; cache sizes vary greatly, number of cores, base clock speed, amount of available memory, memory speed, etc. And we're not even touching SIMD yet.
You can't replace having to learn the hardware and the APIs to access it in order to build a game engine. That was also true of software renderers; they're closely tied to the properties of the CPU they target.
That's why you get access to Unreal4 or Unity3D; very, very few people can actually make stable and portable game engines. Its just a hard problem space to begin with. Making it easier only means losing lots of flexibility and performance.
There are loads of 2D games out there pushing the GPU far enough that they would never run in software rendering.
Deus Ex had software rendering as well. But that was on an engine derived from the UT one.
Sure, "vastly faster" then, if you like. :)
Vulkan IS simpler than OpenGL
I hope so! I haven't yet used it seriously. I don't care so much about simplicity per se, I just really really hope it's more reliable. I'm skeptical because the design rationale seems to be "make it simple so that implementations can be fast" rather than "make it simple so that implementations are more likely to be correct". Hopefully those will go hand in hand though.
And even in software rendering you still get different results on different hardware
That's true -- I considered editing my post to mention that but felt it wasn't relevant enough. It's true that any high-performance software engine will have tuning for cache efficiency, inline assembler (or at least intrinsics) for SIMD and the like. But I think the situation for software is still easier than for accelerated 3D. 98% of software will Just Work anywhere; the remaining 2% is stuff you've explicitly hand-optimized, and might be fiddly to port, but you can at least write tests for those parts. In accelerated 3D, almost anything can and will fail on some platform, and automated testing is much harder.
You're right that floating-point gets fiddly (but not nearly as much as floating-point on GPUs, which vary enormously in precision!)
And multithreaded software is definitely a different beast. That's very hard, and different CPUs have different memory models. But even there, you aren't typically hampered by bad drivers.
You can't replace having to learn the hardware and the APIs to access it in order to build a game engine.
I think I only partly agree. My beef with 3D hardware acceleration is that while the hardware is ridiculously fast, it's also very flaky, with tremendous differences between platforms even when they claim to implement the same API.
Using a framework like Unreal or Unity helps a lot, but still doesn't entirely fix the problem. Some of Unity's basic demos don't work correctly on all versions of Android (they use textures with alpha, but Android defaults to ETC1 textures which don't support alpha).
Overall, I'm not saying there's a solution to any of this, just lamenting the fact that 3D hardware acceleration is so painful! And I still think it's painful in a qualitatively different way from plain unaccelerated software. Current APIs are simply not dependable. I do hope Vulkan will be a major improvement.
Its also worth noting that the GL/DX you see is vastly different than the raw API exposed by the hardware. You don't want to generate command buffers for 200 models of GPU. You don't want to assemble shaders in 200 variants of similar instruction sets.
I'm no hardware guy but I'm sure standardizing the GPU's instruction sets like X86 is would come with its own bag of drawbacks. There's also a lot of historic baggage and hiccups to account for.
I definitely agree that a) GL and DX help, and b) both are still really painful to work with.
Do you think Vulcan is going to be a big improvement? I'm specifically interested in how confident we can be that our code will run properly more or less everywhere, without lots of testing and debugging on lots of different devices.
I never believed in the "write once, run everywhere" thing to begin with. Its not true with C#/Java, definitely not true with web dev, and most certainly not true with GPUs. It looks good in theory but rarely ever works in practice.
What Vulkan/DX12 helps with is exposing a lot more of the GPU's low-level details to engine programmers. This has the negative impact that all the complexity is now in the hands of engine devs. But the upside is that now finally the engine and the driver can stop guessing about what each other is doing.
That was a good thing decades ago when APIs were much, much simpler than they are today. Nowadays its near impossible to hit the fast path of GL4/DX11 without serious investment because of everything the driver does to "protect" you and make your life "easier"; it grew into a complexity monster.
So its actually harder to use Vulkan than it is to use OpenGL. But once you learn it it becomes simpler to work with.
The tech pendulum swings between solving problems in hardware vs software constantly. Right now, we're somewhere between the two endpoints with the way shaders moved a lot of ASIC behavior into software.
Software vs hardware 3D rendering speed is just one aspect of the differences between both approaches. Hardware graphics pipelines all share a common design - a high throughput deep pipeline which maximizes geometry and pixel throughput. The hardware is incredibly powerful, but you're still communicating with it via a thin little unidirectional pipe relative to its performance, so by using hardware, you end up having a common architecture in rendering engines; that of a retain mode renderer which tries to upload as much static content to the card as possible, then spends whatever time is possible on animated content. That's why today's games all look positively glorious and beautifully shaded, but if you look close, they're all fundamentally a few characters moving around a large static world. The 3D hardware systems simply aren't optimized for dynamically changing all that much of the scene.
Back when we did pure software rendering, we had much more flexibility in our approaches, and there was a lot more dynamic rendering - fully deformable worlds. I miss the huge variety of games which were possible back then. They are still possible today, since hardware is far more capable, but due to being off the optimized path, you can't compete on look and feel, so you lose in the market.
The ambient, and the water effect and realtime shadows was really awesome.
It's also an absolute blast to play, and an important piece of gaming history (one of the first First Person Stealth games, helped codify 3D stealth as a genre, engine later used in System Shock 2, had some influence on Warren Spector's next game, Deus Ex).
While the renderer wasn't particularly impressive for the time, the AI, sound, and lighting engines were, which was essential for a stealth game.