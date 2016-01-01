It does set the topic for a possibly interesting discussion. In the era of tinder is the dating scene better or worse for your stereotypical HN user (geeky/nerdy). Is there any evidence of a 90/10 rule for promiscuity in humans?
"DATING apps are fuelling rampant rates of sexual promiscuity, according to a leading Brisbane sexual health doctor who “quite frequently” treats patients who have sex with up to 10 people a day."
The rest is just more of this biased dude's opinion. Save your time.
The summary is: People are doing things they used to do in person, only now on the internets, and its bad for some reason.
yeah i had a discussion with a friend recently to this end. they were making a bunch of arguments against the internet that seemed to just as easily apply to the printing press.
Ha! So news.com.au must be a Murdoch property then right ... click, click. Yup.
http://www.nbcnews.com/health/sexual-health/3-common-stds-be...
https://www.cdc.gov/nchhstp/newsroom/2016/gonorrhea-treatmen...