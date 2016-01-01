Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The dating scene these days really is awful. If they aren't looking for just sex, then any resemblance of a "serious" relationship is usually fleeting. Everyone is disposable, because there is always someone potentially "better" a swipe away. It's pretty sad, and I feel bad for this younger generation. I wish Tinder never existed.


It's great for people with borderline personality disorder, I guess.


So I found this article completely lacking in real information. They could at least misrepresent an inconclusive study or something. This isn't even trying.

It does set the topic for a possibly interesting discussion. In the era of tinder is the dating scene better or worse for your stereotypical HN user (geeky/nerdy). Is there any evidence of a 90/10 rule for promiscuity in humans?


In my anecdotal experience, the dating scene is better. I'm geeky, pale, and balding, but I put up a few flattering photos of myself and I can get a couple dates a week if I put effort into it. I can't imagine pulling that off if I had to rely on real-life social interaction alone.


I saw a study that indicates roughly 10000 years ago 17 females reproduced for every male. Don't have the link handy


holy sampling bias Batman! First line of the article:

"DATING apps are fuelling rampant rates of sexual promiscuity, according to a leading Brisbane sexual health doctor who “quite frequently” treats patients who have sex with up to 10 people a day."

The rest is just more of this biased dude's opinion. Save your time.


This reads like the "internet scare pieces" that were common "back in the day" (lol), circa the late 90s.

The summary is: People are doing things they used to do in person, only now on the internets, and its bad for some reason.


because you can do it faster!

yeah i had a discussion with a friend recently to this end. they were making a bunch of arguments against the internet that seemed to just as easily apply to the printing press.


Technology tends to make things easier and more convenient, encouraging more of it. It amplifies both the good and the "bad" of society. This article is just shedding some light on this.


Geez. "Up to 10 times a day". There is food for thought...


"according to a leading Brisbane sexual health doctor who “quite frequently” treats patients who have sex with up to 10 people a day."

Ha! So news.com.au must be a Murdoch property then right ... click, click. Yup.


News.com.au is utter trash. It's Australia's Daily Mail.


The gender dynamics are also very interesting. For example the ratio of men to women on many dating sites, the presence of fake profiles (bots), their connection to various sexual services (porn, cam shows, etc.), their pervasiveness (Tinder) in the college demographic. Sociology majors will have something to study for the next hundred years if they want it.


And what's the problem with this? :)


i don't see what's so bad about it. you always want the next generation to have what you didn't!


It is unfortunately likely that antibiotic-resistant STDs will be the ultimate end of this mating pattern.

http://www.nbcnews.com/health/sexual-health/3-common-stds-be...

https://www.cdc.gov/nchhstp/newsroom/2016/gonorrhea-treatmen...




