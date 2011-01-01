Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The murder investigation that put the first female district attorney on the map (narrative.ly)
11 points by pepys 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





I must say, the practice of publishing a single chapter or section from a book as a way to promote it can be really effective, especially if the book is well-written and chapter/section leaves with a cliffhanger. I'm totally tempted to buy this book now.

This article from 2011 actually tells the full story: http://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/mrs-sherlock-holmes-ta...

Would like to read it but the subscribe dialog doesn't appear to respond to the close button on my iPad. Annoying.

