The murder investigation that put the first female district attorney on the map
by
pepys
4 hours ago
mikeleeorg
23 minutes ago
I must say, the practice of publishing a single chapter or section from a book as a way to promote it can be really effective, especially if the book is well-written and chapter/section leaves with a cliffhanger. I'm totally tempted to buy this book now.
georgecmu
1 hour ago
This article from 2011 actually tells the full story:
http://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/mrs-sherlock-holmes-ta...
macintux
1 hour ago
Would like to read it but the subscribe dialog doesn't appear to respond to the close button on my iPad. Annoying.
