Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Mind of an Octopus (scientificamerican.com)
21 points by ghosh 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





> They are probably the closest we will come to meeting an intelligent alien.

I've often thought that while we say we would want peaceful relationships with any aliens we might find, our history of interactions with "alien" life forms on Earth paints a different picture. I'm pretty sure if we meet alien life and it's not stronger than us, somebody's going to try to eat it.

reply


I like how Octopuses are essentially a distributed system with most of the processing power in the arms. I wonder if anyone has attempted to model an octopus "brain"?

reply


Just finished the book this past weekend, highly recommend. The science is great but the philosophy behind it all was what was really interesting to me.

reply


Octopii offer a tantalizing glimpse into how similar, and how different, aliens might be.

e.g. seems likely they'll have camera eyes.

reply


> e.g. seems likely they'll have camera eyes.

Why is that likely? Mantis shrimp, for example, have compound eyes and one of the most sophisticated visual systems found in nature:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mantis_shrimp#Eyes

reply


Eyes have evolved on Earth about 20 different times. But octopii have large brains and camera eyes (and aren't mammals). It's only one extra data point, but it is a data point.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: