Charisma / Power (paulgraham.com)
19 points by wslh 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





So lets analyze this for a moment.

We have defined a "Builder Type" CEO who is not charismatic yet is defined by being able to build and ship things. Like Mark Zuckerberg minus his team of PR people.

Then we have a "Charismatic Type" CEO who people like but who can't get anything done.

By this definition, Obama would be the useless yet charismatic CEO. Hillary, who has never built anything (that I can identify), would be a "Builder" type (apparently?). And Donald Trump...who indisputably has built things despite being both charismatic and hated would blend both of these together?

I don't agree with this analysis. It isn't that easy to slice this one.

> By this definition, Obama would be the useless yet charismatic CEO.

Useless, no, charismatic, yes. PG isn't saying that you can't be both powerful and charismatic - he's saying if you are to become powerful, you'd better be charismatic as well. His comment about them being the best person for the job is over the "schmoozers", who are charismatic but aren't building things.

> Hillary, who has never built anything (that I can identify)

https://www.congress.gov/member/hillary-clinton/C001041

> It isn't that easy to slice this one.

I agree here. I don't think a clean dichotomy is being discussed. I think PG is just lamenting that charisma is necessary to hold power over other people.

I think PG makes a few assumptions in this musing that deserve more though and criticism. Power and charisma together often brew megalomania, and I don't see charisma itself as a powerful person's antidote to being hated. Without diving into politics, I think there are a few good arguments out there for "lack of charisma" being the least of HRC's problems.

I'd be more interested to hear PG explore his own relationship to charisma and power on a personal and professional level than read this oddly deflecting set of statements.

This is a false dichotomy. How does one "build things" without deploying the charisma necessary to change processes and people? How does one "build things" without schmoozing nay-sayers into agreement and finding acceptable modifications to the original plan.

Is there any data that 'builder' type presidents are better than charismatic ones? In our hyper-media age you need charisma or you'll fail to effect change. This may or may not be a good thing as the change charismatic leaders want may or may not be ultimately good for the nation but it seems to be a necessary (but not solely sufficient) ingredient for greatness.

The builder type focuses on building product. The charismatic type focuses on building social value, to build the product

Naturally they both excel at each, ultimately 2 different means to the same end

Who embodies both(builder + schmoozer)? Surely they exist right?

Warren Buffett is both. He's a very capable schmoozer now after decades of practice (he wasn't when he was very young). His style of schmoozing, the disarming folksy charm etc., is a huge part of what enabled him to buy the companies he did, luring in very talented owner/operators. And he's an empire builder of the scale few in world history have ever managed in financial terms. To manage to put something like Berkshire together and not have it collapse under its own weight after 50+ years (due to mismanagement or any number of dozens of common reasons), is an extraordinary accomplishment of building.

Elon Musk has a weird sort of charisma and has built a fair few things.

Donald Trump.

He is literally off the charts both. He builds very large, impressive buildings for a living.

He is enough of a charismatic individual that through force of personality won the presidency.

My understanding is that he's generated less returns off his inheritance than he would have done by investing in index funds. If true, isn't he just a rich kid spending his inheritance?

So that's the problem, "we" virtually never recognize that the builder is the right one for the job. The charismatic person always gets the job/money/fame/whatever.

Donald Trump is both a powerful builder and very charismatic. He builds buildings and has loads of charisma.

The dichotomy between Trump and Hillary is false in this case on dimensions other than simply having charisma.

Trump had more charisma than Hillary as well as the 16 or whatever ridiculous number of GOP candidates there were at one point.

Bernie Sanders was the only candidate in this cycle with a similar level of charisma and Democrats did the thing that the GOP did the previous 2 elections - and it cost them.

Trump is many things, and charismatic may be one of them, although personally I don't see it, but "a powerful builder" is not one of them.

Trump doesn't build buildings - he licenses his name to buildings other people build. He doesn't even own most of the properties with his name on them.

So true. President Drumpf is this tragedy come to life.

