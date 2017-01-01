Hacker News
Five Books I want to Read in 2017
2 points
by
vccafe
15 minutes ago
RoyTyrell
6 minutes ago
I'm always skeptical of someone that reads self-help books like the Tools of Titans mentioned on this list. In my opinion, they seem to think all they needs is to if they find "one secret that billionaires don't want you you know".
