That said, I really do like the concept. It's literal reality TV. Very cool.
This tool needs a "link to video" or "share video" button.
Great site.
If you could click through to the source video then that would be great.
I just got stuck watching a guy eat an entire jar of mayonnaise without stopping
I bet if you did an analysis of users leaving the default titles on their videos, it would be the same group of people that leave the default name on their home routers. Technology simply doesn't fuel these people, it is just a vessel they hop on and hop off when they want to accomplish something. We, on the other hand, live in it every day. This astronaut site is very interesting in that it shows you what a disparity there is between the savvy and the non.
