Astronaut.io (astronaut.io)
Astronaut.io (astronaut.io)

75 points by KeatonDunsford 1 hour ago





Wonderful.

If you like this, you might like these other two pages which exist -- like this page -- to demonstrate the breadth of human experience:

https://paperplanes.world/ http://radio.garden/

PSA: Watch in an private/incognito tab/window. If you are currently logged into your google account, this WILL pollute your watched history: https://www.youtube.com/feed/history

That said, I really do like the concept. It's literal reality TV. Very cool.

Oddly the videos don't end up there for me. Which is somewhat disappointing because I would like to share some of them with others.

This tool needs a "link to video" or "share video" button.

I had to disable uorigin adblock and use incognito.

Ah, you're right. Privacy Badger (which I love for exactly this reason) was breaking it.

About 50% of the videos were by Chinese people. Interesting to think how Asian a random sampling of the earth's population would be. North America is only 7.6% of the global population but overwhelmingly dominate in popular media.

Great site.

This is a really beautiful piece of art. I just wanted to say well done. It's a very grounding experience watching it for a few minutes

If you could click through to the source video then that would be great.

Things like this make me want to travel more. There is _so much_ out there to see and experience, so many people to meet and learn from, each with their own story and world entirely oblivious to yours.

Everyone keeps saying they saw such beautiful things

I just got stuck watching a guy eat an entire jar of mayonnaise without stopping

Very cool. I wish you could easily go to the original video.

The video ID shows up in the developer console. Not ideal, but a method you can use.

Click the YouTube logo on hover.

Yes, I saw a few videos I liked that I suppose I'll never find again.

Check your youtube history.

Apparently YouTube's history page doesn't include videos watched while signed out. Thanks, though.

I had the same thought. I'm also curious what that brownish circle toggle does.

I think if you select it you'll stay on the current video

Seems to be down.

Really interesting concept here socially. I'm not sure this kind of discovery mechanism really exists with services like YouTube. Likely there are randomizers, but this is really scraping from the "every day" user, which is so different from what most of us are used to seeing on YouTube.

Not so much the "every day" user, but more specifically those people not savvy enough to title their videos or set them to private. I'll guess that 1/3 of these videos the author didn't even know they were public. The other 1/3 doesn't really care if they are or not, and the final 1/3 got as far as uploading the video from their mobile device and didn't even know it made it online for all of us to see.

I bet if you did an analysis of users leaving the default titles on their videos, it would be the same group of people that leave the default name on their home routers. Technology simply doesn't fuel these people, it is just a vessel they hop on and hop off when they want to accomplish something. We, on the other hand, live in it every day. This astronaut site is very interesting in that it shows you what a disparity there is between the savvy and the non.

Simple. Brilliant.

Just randomly stumbled upon this and almost teared up a bit. Absolutely beautiful, and brilliant.

