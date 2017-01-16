openssl x509 -in domain-validated-example.com.crt -noout -text | grep Subject
OU=Domain Control Validated
CN=example.com
DNS:example.com
openssl x509 -in extended-validated-example.com.crt -noout -text | grep Subject:
jurisdictionOfIncorporationCountryName=GB
businessCategory=Private Organization
serialNumber=09378892
C=GB
ST=City of London
L=London
O=example Limited
CN=example.com
DNS:example.com -
Disclaimer: work for CertSimple, who only does EV certificates (which match a cert to a legal entity). Though I use DV for my personal site.
Edit: You also cannot just discard certificates and use HTTPS as an "I'm talking to the same server I was 5 seconds ago", because that does literally nothing to prevent MitM attacks. If you can't assert that you're talking securely to the domain owner, then there's nothing at all stopping someone in a privileged network position from intercepting and altering your traffic, because they could simply proxy it through their own server.
Not exactly sure what that'd buy...
That's worth something. But as the article points out, it doesn't help if you started out with the wrong domain name. (How do you get the bookmark in the first place?)
HTTPS without certs means you are talking securely to your attacker :-)
I think Chrome used to do this too, but it doesn't for me right now; I'm not sure why.
So, in effect, CAs issuing DV certs for websites, including phishing sites, is a feature, not a bug. If users are misinterpreting what a DV certificate means and doesn't mean, then it is up to browsers to make clear the difference between DV, OV, and EV.
A Domain-Validation certificate is just that. We shouldn't expect it to act like OV or EV.
They've both useful- they've more useful together, and they're expensive and not used everywhere because of the identity problem.
This is just going to have to be accepted (for a while?) to get proper encryption.
Pointing out that this can happen is neither useful or news, and perpetuates this nonsense that's been holding us back.
It's not a stupid desire. Encryption is pretty useless without authentication.
DV certs tie encryption to a purely digital identity while EV ties that identity to a real world identity as well.
Of course, the non-internet version of a CA, credit rating agencies, do not behave any better with the trust given to them by the public.
Maybe the creators of the Bitcoin alt coin "namecoin" had the right idea.
As the original article points out, you can perform these kinds of attacks with any address by setting up sub domains ("https://www.paypal.com.safe.com" looks pretty similar to "https://www.paypal.com" to most users).
I personally think this is an issue with the browser UI/UX as it currently stands. "Secure" sends the wrong message to your average user. I would like to see something like the prominent display of the second/third level domain at the top of every browser tab (depending on the TLD). i.e. "ycombinator.com", "paypal.com", etc.
It's very easy: get the browser vendors to remove them from the root store. It's exceedingly effective. The "problem" is that the browser vendors seem to agree that CAs shouldn't be content watchdogs.
Did you read the linked position paper from LetsEncrypt?
