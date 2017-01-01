I think it's important not to knee-jerk in favor of everything that could help to catch criminals. From my own post history on Ars (I use the same nym there) you can see that I am strongly against dragnet communications surveillance and strongly in favor of secure systems with no back doors for government access. But I think it's also important to not knee-jerk against every technology that can increase the effectiveness of law enforcement.
This particular approach seems on balance positive to me: it's targeted at catching already-known criminals. It's not invasive of the privacy of the general public. It would be a bad tool to have in the hands of a totalitarian dictatorship, but so would any effective law enforcement system.
reply
Its not a knee-jerk reaction, but plain experience from reading the answer to such question that studies have done on past biometric, data retention and surveillance systems. A common theme that keep getting repeated are generally high cost, high false positive rates, and low results.
if you aren't breaking into my home (or other property), or forcing me to hand you something I would not normally hand you, then you can use whatever information you want.
good on them.
What's the difference between that and having computers do the same thing? CCTV cameras, Facebook, or any source of photos of faces could be automated to search against databases of suspects.
Is this really a road we want to go down? I'm of two minds on the idea.
I think it's important not to knee-jerk in favor of everything that could help to catch criminals. From my own post history on Ars (I use the same nym there) you can see that I am strongly against dragnet communications surveillance and strongly in favor of secure systems with no back doors for government access. But I think it's also important to not knee-jerk against every technology that can increase the effectiveness of law enforcement.
This particular approach seems on balance positive to me: it's targeted at catching already-known criminals. It's not invasive of the privacy of the general public. It would be a bad tool to have in the hands of a totalitarian dictatorship, but so would any effective law enforcement system.
reply