With Google's RAISR, images can be up to 75% smaller without losing detail (pcmag.com)
17 points by newman314 1 hour ago





The title is a bit misleading. Detail was lost, that is the law. Raisr makes up detail based on some learned likelihood of that detail being there.

You could add any image to Raisr and it will make up more detail, you could let it loop over the same picture over and over and it will probably add infinite detail, or up to some fixed point.

What's cool is that for many pictures, it's good enough at making up detail that the result is credible.

Seems similar to image inpainting...educated guesses that can be stunningly accurate, or stunningly bad :)

If you click enough links, you may eventually find your way to the paper: https://arxiv.org/abs/1606.01299

This article and the linked blog post from Google [1] suggest that this has already been deployed. How does it work in the field? For instance, I can imagine it being a JS library that can be downloaded and cached for client-side use, or it could be deployed as an Android module that the Android browser can use. But I don't know where to go looking for this because I don't use Google+, have no photos on it, and wouldn't be sure whether or not I was seeing it.

[1]: https://www.blog.google/products/google-plus/saving-you-band...

The biggest about this is not being able to 'compress' images to 25%, but that you can now take (some) images that we're previously only low-res, and upscale them!

The article makes it sound like it is some sort of machine learning algorithm, which makes me wonder: How is the upscaling done client side?

It's very much within the realm of possibility to have a pre-trained neural net on the client, which then simply asks it questions.

For example, swiftkey does this already with its keyboard prediction. Prisma does it with image styling.

I wonder how it compares to this: https://tinyjpg.com/

Works kind of like PerfectResize for PS then, except this downscales or I might be completely wrong..

From Google blog:

https://www.blog.google/products/google-plus/saving-you-band...

"To help everyone be able to see the beautiful photos that photographers share to Google+ in their full glory"

"we’ve only begun to roll this out for high-resolution images when they appear in the streams of a subset of Android devices."

Anybody has an idea which subset?

I'd be interested to see if similar techniques could be used for scaling up pixel art. Tools to upscale pixel art do exist already, but the results are a bit hit and miss. Could be a good stress test for the machine learning algorithms too.

