Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
WebSlides – Making HTML presentations easy (github.com)
30 points by RealGeek 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





Please make the website more usable. It has a really nice design but poor UX. At least I should be able to scroll to... scroll. And hiding elements until you hover over an invisible part of the screen is totally against a good UX (discoverability). This could be okay in games or in purely artistic webpages, but if you intend your visitors to use the page and read the content it is counterproductive.

Edit: being this a project for making slides on a website with such a poor UX gives a really bad feeling for your potential clients. Will the project itself have the same problems? Will I be trying to hurry to finish the presentation and not find a button to save as PDF because it's invisible? etc

reply


I created CLI for creating simplistic presentations for my first lightning talk. It turned out pretty great so I open sourced it. It has some neat features such as live-reloading server, anonymous deployment, mirrored highlighting and cursor and speaker mode. https://reimertz.github.io/lagom

reply


I generally use RemarkJS to create my slides (https://github.com/gnab/remark).

However, what's the difference between this tool and https://slides.com/ (and it's MIT open sourced at https://github.com/hakimel/reveal.js/) ?

EDIT: not saying you should not create this tool...but what was the motivation? (or the differentiation factors?)

reply


https://github.com/hakimel/reveal.js/ is my framework of choice when making slides.

reply


And if you're an emacs user there's https://github.com/yjwen/org-reveal/ to make the whole process a little easier using org mode.

reply


It's the only one I know of that supports speaker notes. You can actually use it on two screens.

reply


reveal.js + pandoc + some customization is what I'm sitting at right now. While I like it a lot, I could imagine that reveal.js's default layout isn't suitable for presentations with lots of details. Also haven't figured out how to jump to a particular slide.

reply


Yes, but why make html presentations at all? Are there any tangible benefits except for fancy animations?

reply


Personally I'd rather make a presentation in HTML than in a magic GUI. Also works on a broader array of platforms. But your mileage may vary.

reply


Here's another pretty cool one using Elixir and Phoenix Channels (Websockets): https://github.com/ernie/venture

It also has markdown based slides but syncs the presentation to clients via websockets, and allows for interactive slides with things like Polls and live chats.

reply


Reveal.js can also sync the presentation to clients via websockets with its multiplex plugin.

You can use the same mechanism to have the presentation on a computer connected to your projector and control the slides from your phone (or any other computer)

reply


There's an issue where navigating to the next slide from the first slide brings you back to the first slide. I'm not sure if this is intended.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: