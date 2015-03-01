Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Do you wear ear protection or noise cancelling headphones while working?
I am considering purchasing Bose's noise cancelling headphones to block out constant street noise while I work. Is that overkill given that I do not plan to listen to audio ? Has anyone tried earmuffs worn at gun ranges instead and if so are they uncomfortable if worn for prolonged periods ?

Just to share, there is a loud traffic control device right by my office window that plays a cuckoo sound whenever the north/south walk light is on. It plays from 6AM to midnight at wildly varying volume levels. I find it comically ironic that I am slowly losing my mind to the sound of a cuckoo.






Noise-canceling headphones aren't as effective as passive noise blockers. If you don't want to wear earplugs all day, use the earmuffs meant for heavy machinery or shooting:

https://www.amazon.com/Ear-Defense-3000-Muffs-Earplugs/dp/B0...

They even sell some as pretty decent headphones:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004U4A5RU

Re: comfort, you will have to try a few pairs to see which ones are best for you; most seem to be designed more for safety and maintaining a seal than for wearing all day without fatigue.

> Has anyone tried earmuffs worn at gun ranges instead and if so are they uncomfortable if worn for prolonged periods ?

I use such a pair at work: https://www.amazon.com/3M-Peltor-Over-Earmuffs-X5A/dp/B01MG1...

They are pretty uncomfortable at first, but I've gotten used to them. They are like focus pills for me -- I put them on, then take them off and suddenly realize two hours have passed.

I am interested in these "ex arm ear protectors" that roryisok mentions.

I'm gonna second what steve1011 says. If it's just dampening down noise you're after good earplugs are probably better than the best noise canceling headphones.

I wore industrial grade earmuffs and earplugs most all day long when I did metal work. That's not the same as wearing them in an office environment all day but I didn't find earmuffs terribly uncomfortable and I just looked at few newer models that look pretty close in design and weight as the Bose headset for about $30.

Both plugs and muffs have pros and cons. Plugs are less conspicuous, and muffs are easier to get on and off.

My own experience is that they work about the same (if both are high quality) and I generally wore both when doing metal work because the loud hammering and grinding I did was especially damaging to our hearing and there was a very noticeable difference than when using only one of those.

The earplugs I used were made out of "memory foam" (like the bed mattresses use). There are other types I tried but they were not near as good.

The memory foam earplugs sound interesting. Do you have a link or the brand you used for reference?

I use https://www.amazon.com/Howard-Leight-Visibility-Disposable-L.... They are pretty comfortable after you get used to them.

This is the kind of thing the parent means. They're very commonly available.

http://m.homedepot.com/p/3M-Orange-Disposable-Ear-Plugs-80-P...

I made my own "noise cancelling" headphones by buying a set of ex army ear protectors and wiring in the drivers from an old pair of Sony headphones. They are very effective. Once in work I watched everybody in the office stand up and put on their coats, then start to wave at me. I was very confused until I took off the headphones and realised the fire alarm was going off

Man, I would love to try these out. Are they available for purchase?

there are plenty of similar things available, when playing drums I use these, which is a similar concept

http://remoteaudio.com/products/hearing/high-noise-headset/

they seem to be available at several online stores and are fairly comfortable to wear, although at work I prefer simple foam earplugs.

amazing ;) can you post a photo of them?

My office has white noise generators to drown out the open office layout conversations. So I wear noise cancelling headphones, to cancel the white noise generators. It's insane, but keeps my sanity. Otherwise, it's like you're on an airplane all day.

I'm in the exact same boat as you in my office. Who the hell designs an office space that requires static noise blasted 24 hours a day to drown conversations out?

It's interesting how different people can fall on the noise spectrum. For contrast, I go out of my way to add more white noise to my environment when in an open office. The quite hum of my air conditioner's fan in my home office is something that helps me concentrate when working.

Sounds like it's trading the default form of open office plan insanity for another.

Can you please elaborate on the reasoning your company gave for such a wild idea? Have any of your coworkers commented on this? Is this some sort of trend to compensate for poor office planning? I thought the point of open plans was to reduce hardware costs, not introduce more equipment! You are right, that is absolutely insane

What????

Most commercial office spaces play white noise like this, called sound masking [1].

From HBR [2]:

> 3. Mask the sound by increasing background noise. It seems counter-intuitive, but adding more sound to an environment can actually make it seem quieter. Research suggests that noise itself isn’t distracting, but unwanted speech noise is. However, words that are incomprehensible are less likely to be distracting. By adding a continuous, low-level ambient sound to an environment (such as white noise, which sounds similar to the sound of airflow), sound masking can help make conversations for listeners that aren’t intended to hear them unintelligible, and therefore much easier to ignore.

It also raises the interesting point as to why I find it so easy to work at coffee shops in foreign countries.

[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sound_masking

[2]: https://hbr.org/2015/03/stop-noise-from-ruining-your-open-of...

So I recently got the Bose QC30 and while they will help with average traffic noise, the active noise canceling doesn't work super well for higher pitched or more abrupt sounds like the cuckoo clock.

I've been playing brown noise or something similar through them on top of the active noise cancellation. I use my own command-line program [1] or Noisli in Chrome for this.

Yes, it feels kind of wasteful to buy premium headphones for the express purpose of not listening to music, but this is the best solution I've come up for working in an open office.

I'd be interested to hear how others handle this problem, as I've always been very sensitive to noise and can program way more effectively when background noise is minimal and consistent, like a fan.

[1]: https://github.com/tedmiston/zero-noise

Earplugs are one possibility: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0044DEESS though I don't know how well they'd work or how comfortable they be for hours at a time. I wear them in noisy bars, clubs, or theaters for shorter periods.

Beyond that, it's hard to imagine a better reasonable solution than noise-cancelling headphones. I first got a pair in college, when I was editing and writing grant proposals while living with roommates who often (and reasonably) wanted to watch movies, hang out with friends, etc.

Earplugs are way better for noise isolation (i.e. blocking out noise)

There are a number of different types out there, including ones that can be custom-molded to your ear canals for maximum comfort and sound reduction.

For the price of a new pair of Bose headphones, you could buy hundreds of pairs of ear plugs or even a handful of custom molded musicians earplugs.

I'd be curious to hear if anyone has done custom molded plugs before and how much better they really are. Especially if they make a difference in noise isolation and/or cancellation, or if it's more about comfort.

In any case custom tips aren't that expensive relative to the benefits, so it's something I'm considering.

reply


I occasionally play music in bands with in-ear monitors. I use a $100 pari of shure earbuds (se215), and they work quite well.

I don't play in these kinds of situations often enough to warrant paying 200-800 for a pair of custom molds and drivers, but I know people who do. I have been told that the main benefit of custom molds is better (higher-fidelity) bass response and are typically more comfortable, and typically more expensive IEMs will also have more drivers for different bands in the audio spectrum.

As far as noise isolation, the Shure's are plenty good enough for listening to low-volume music while, say mowing the lawn.

Or, if the drummer is being annoying in a rehearsal I have unplugged them to great relief.

Isolation doesn't, I think, get much better-- there is a lot of conduction through other pathways than the ear canal.

After I played around with a couple different tips (these are very inexpensive) I found that my ear canals differ slightly in size ;)

Headphones also work as psychological deterrent. I don't really care much about sound, but I do care about the talkative guy who comes with a absurd issue just to make small talk.

reply


I definitely find this. I often put my headphones on without music just so people won't bother me

Check out extreme isolation headphones: http://www.extremeheadphones.com/

My co-worker has them and likes them. They're basically earmuffs + audio

i just bought bose Q35. though audio quality is avergae but noise cancellation is awesome. it is pretty steep price(349$) but it is worth increase in productivity for me as there is no other solution available in market better than this( i tried sony and momentum before but it doesnt fit my needs well)

reply


Just curious, how high do you keep the active noise canceling set to when working? I've found < 40% actually makes it harder to focus and the highest range 75–100% is where I usually keep them when I need to concentrate.

I second the QC-35. It's the most advanced headphone I've ever used -- maintains a list of paired devices and connects with whichever one is nearby and emitting audio. It talks to you and tells you which devices are currently connected (can turn that off using a phone app).

The noise cancellation is excellent, the audio quality is acceptable to me (perhaps audiophiles are more finicky) and it also works nicely as a wireless bluetooth headset for phone calls. It's replaced my audio 'phones and my phone headset, and I'm getting a bluetooth transmitter for my digital piano so I can practice the piano wirelessly :)

Most of the time I don't play any audio through my Bose 'phones but use them simply as a silencer during the working day; I can't really concentrate with music playing. It's a premium priced product, but well supported and seems to be good quality construction and top engineering. The design is over-the-ear and the ear cushions are very soft and luxurious.

They're rechargeable and last at least all day on a charge. This turned into a mini-review but that merely reflects my enthusiasm at having found a good silencing headset at last :)

I bought noise isolating headphones today to deal with office noise. I heard very good stuff about Audio Technica ATH-M50X and they are really good indeed. I can definitely recommend those.

As someone who is extremely noise sensitive, I disagree: ATH-M50X's are 'okay' for audio, and pitiful for noise mitigation. They offer almost zero reduction in outside audio, but are okay from an audio standpoint.

(Yes, gun range ear mufflers will work, but you might look awkward. I have a sets of those when I really need to concentrate)

Here's my recommendation:

Shure SE215-K. In ear studio monitor. amazing noise blocking ability, and, you can play some music to boot. I have literally wore mine down from years of office/motorcycle/road trip use. They have replaceable cables too.

Caveat: These can be uncomfortable for prolonged use (I'm talking ~20 hour road trips) as they're in-ear, but seriously get a set. Now that they're $99 on amazon, vs. the $299 I paid for them years prior -- it's a no brainer. In fact, I'm going to get another set this very moment.

The Sennheiser HD-280 are much better headphones for this purpose. They actually block significant amounts of sound, unlike the M50.

Just beware that using any kind of headphones on a daily basis will severely damage your hearing no matter what.

reply


That happens when you play loud music with them on. Not just wearing them to cancel noise. They protect your hearing used that way.

Evidence please?

That's like asking evidence that sugar consumption leads to obesity but pick the one you like the most:

https://scholar.google.com/scholar?hl=en&q=headphones+hearin...

reply


Your claim was that "wearing headphones daily will cause hearing loss".

The links you provide seem to all talk about excessive noise.

Do you have anything that talks specifically about reduced volume long duration headphone wearing?

reply


No article on the first two pages supporting your claim. There mentions of the fact that headphones are capable of producing dangerous volumes (which is an important point), but nothing to indicate that headphone use in itself is damaging.

I took music for granted tbh, that's why it seemed self-evident.

reply


It's not even that "headphones + music == hearing_loss", it's "headphones + too_loud_music == hearing_loss". But, given that "too_loud_music == hearing_loss", it seems that headphones aren't super related.

damn, thats crazy when you put it like that. I really hate the music that is played in our office, rather bad. I've been considering wearing headphones but don't want to damange my ears!

tbh I took music for granted. Music with headphones even at low levels will have detrimental effect.

Headphones without music (which apparently is the topic of discussion) should be fine.

