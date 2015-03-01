Ask HN: Do you wear ear protection or noise cancelling headphones while working?

I am considering purchasing Bose's noise cancelling headphones to block out constant street noise while I work. Is that overkill given that I do not plan to listen to audio ? Has anyone tried earmuffs worn at gun ranges instead and if so are they uncomfortable if worn for prolonged periods ? Just to share, there is a loud traffic control device right by my office window that plays a cuckoo sound whenever the north/south walk light is on. It plays from 6AM to midnight at wildly varying volume levels. I find it comically ironic that I am slowly losing my mind to the sound of a cuckoo.