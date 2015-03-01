|
|Ask HN: Do you wear ear protection or noise cancelling headphones while working?
22 points by louprado 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 41 comments | favorite
|I am considering purchasing Bose's noise cancelling headphones to block out constant street noise while I work. Is that overkill given that I do not plan to listen to audio ? Has anyone tried earmuffs worn at gun ranges instead and if so are they uncomfortable if worn for prolonged periods ?
Just to share, there is a loud traffic control device right by my office window that plays a cuckoo sound whenever the north/south walk light is on. It plays from 6AM to midnight at wildly varying volume levels. I find it comically ironic that I am slowly losing my mind to the sound of a cuckoo.
https://www.amazon.com/Ear-Defense-3000-Muffs-Earplugs/dp/B0...
They even sell some as pretty decent headphones:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004U4A5RU
Re: comfort, you will have to try a few pairs to see which ones are best for you; most seem to be designed more for safety and maintaining a seal than for wearing all day without fatigue.
