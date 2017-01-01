reply
Where I live (New York), women have the right to be topless anywhere that men do. So that makes all beaches effectively "topless beaches" - the same goes for parks, or even just walking down the street.
Whether autocorrect or a Freudian slip, I think we're on to something here.
I don't think most of us care whether or not it is a "sexual organ;" that varies by person and their taste.
What matters is that it is easy, convenient, and accepted for women to breastfeed whenever and wherever they please. If you find the appearance of a breast in public arousing, that's fine too. Deal?
