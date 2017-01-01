Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
This “genderless nipples” account is throwing off Instagram's algorithm (papermag.com)
55 points by ors 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 17 comments | favorite





I was just reading this article on smaller nipples being fashionable. And Instagram's nipple blurring is one of the factors contributing to this fashion. - https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2017/jan/15/what-do...

I'm pretty sure it would be impossible to take a "genderless" photo of my nipples because of all the chest hair in the way.

Some women do have hair there, so the presence of hair is not a guarantee you are looking at a 'male' nipple.

https://www.bustle.com/articles/66705-is-nipple-hair-normal-...

Shave it, put it on Instagram, let us know how it went.

Sounds like a job for a good machine learning algorithm.

I'd imagine the current one already is one. That's the whole point of this article, that it is being thrown off by this technique since there's no definition for the gender.

...At which point we would get a series of think-pieces about whether the AI was implicitly misogynist.

No, we wouldn't. We might get a debate about whether programming such a feature is misogynist (which it pretty much is), but I can't exactly imagine the debate would be centered around an AI doing what it's programmed to do.

It sounds like you don't think that is a question worth asking. Why?

There's no reason Instagram have to allow male nipples. They can just update their policy to ban nudity, including ambiguous nudity.

Good luck banning almost every beach photo ever...

The double standard around hippies always baffled me, for this exact reason.

Where I live (New York), women have the right to be topless anywhere that men do. So that makes all beaches effectively "topless beaches" - the same goes for parks, or even just walking down the street.

> The double standard around hippies always baffled me

Whether autocorrect or a Freudian slip, I think we're on to something here.

Please don't make such unsubstantive inflammatory comments (aka trolling) here. We're all trying to have a civil and thoughtful discussion in which we can learn something, and this is a sure-fire way to prevent that.

Is this a substantive comment? Or are you just agitating?

I don't think most of us care whether or not it is a "sexual organ;" that varies by person and their taste.

What matters is that it is easy, convenient, and accepted for women to breastfeed whenever and wherever they please. If you find the appearance of a breast in public arousing, that's fine too. Deal?

S*t, that is literally a social experiment I had planned for this year

