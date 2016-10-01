Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Webpack 2, RC 7 (github.com)
18 points by jfmercer 1 hour ago





What features does Webpack 2 offer over Webpack 1?

reply


System.import split-points for code splitting, generates bundles with dependencies for lazy loading by route (automatically code split react router routes). Should make progressive web apps and optimization easier.

reply


My favorite change is how configuration has been clarified. For example, see loaders are configured now - instead of using a giant string delimited by special characters like this:

    'css-loader?modules-true!postcss-loader!sass-loader'
Loaders are configured with an ordered list:

    [
      {
        loader: 'css-loader',
        options: {
          modules: true
        }
      },
      {
        loader: 'postcss-loader'
      },
      {
        loader: 'sass-loader'
      }
    ]
It takes up way more space but it's also entirely clear what's happening.

More config changes are summarized here:

http://javascriptplayground.com/blog/2016/10/moving-to-webpa...

reply


After having used both Webpack 1 and 2, my favorite feature is simply most of the insanity being gone.

I was hitting my head against my desk setting up npm and webpack 1 for almost 3 hours a couple of weeks ago. I then said fuck it, replaced them with yarn and webpack 2 respectively and all my issues were fixed.

Truly magical.

reply


Seems like the headline feature is tree-shaking to remove unused files.

reply


Except in my experience (and others as well) the tree shaking hasn't been working.

reply


lots of refactoring/rewriting in/for ES6

https://gist.github.com/sokra/27b24881210b56bbaff7

reply




