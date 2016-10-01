reply
'css-loader?modules-true!postcss-loader!sass-loader'
[
{
loader: 'css-loader',
options: {
modules: true
}
},
{
loader: 'postcss-loader'
},
{
loader: 'sass-loader'
}
]
More config changes are summarized here:
http://javascriptplayground.com/blog/2016/10/moving-to-webpa...
I was hitting my head against my desk setting up npm and webpack 1 for almost 3 hours a couple of weeks ago. I then said fuck it, replaced them with yarn and webpack 2 respectively and all my issues were fixed.
Truly magical.
https://gist.github.com/sokra/27b24881210b56bbaff7
