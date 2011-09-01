Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Machine to free us all (tlalexander.com)
8 points by TaylorAlexander 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Leaving aside questions of if it could exist, if such a machine should exist, in my opinion, it should be used to relieve people of work, not merely to shift them to another job in the useless search for employment.

For too long has the capitalist replaced humans with machines and rather than returning the saved value to the labourer he has taken it for himself.

Automation ought to benefit the workers who should no longer need to sell their labour. Not benefit the "job creator" or "risk taker".

I think the utility of the machine could come three-fold; firstly as a way of producing with applying very little labour, secondly as a way of providing what would otherwise be too labour intensive to produce otherwise, thirdly as a way of ensuring we all really are freed.

reply


http://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2011/09/weeken...

reply


Post author here. If you have any questions, ask away.

See also the reddit discussion: https://www.reddit.com/r/Automate/comments/5o71ew/the_machin...

reply


Do you actually envision a single Machine to do all of this? I upvoted the entry because I think it's in the neighborhood of correct, but I'd expect to actually have a suite of many different kinds of machines, much like today's industries, but eliminating dependencies on fossil fuels and human labor. I'd expect machine-built greenhouses containing farming machines rather than actually manufactured carrots, for example.

reply


Absolutely this is a thought experiment where "an economy" might be The Machine.

I also thought of explaining this concept using a magic wand, but wanted something more grounded.

But calling it a machine I think helps us avoid some of our political hang ups about organizing the productive machinery of society. Even if The Machine ends up being more like our normal economy.

I still hope some day we can literally have a large machine that does a bunch of this. I do think it would be truly useful.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: