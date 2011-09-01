For too long has the capitalist replaced humans with machines and rather than returning the saved value to the labourer he has taken it for himself.
Automation ought to benefit the workers who should no longer need to sell their labour. Not benefit the "job creator" or "risk taker".
I think the utility of the machine could come three-fold; firstly as a way of producing with applying very little labour, secondly as a way of providing what would otherwise be too labour intensive to produce otherwise, thirdly as a way of ensuring we all really are freed.
I also thought of explaining this concept using a magic wand, but wanted something more grounded.
But calling it a machine I think helps us avoid some of our political hang ups about organizing the productive machinery of society. Even if The Machine ends up being more like our normal economy.
I still hope some day we can literally have a large machine that does a bunch of this. I do think it would be truly useful.
