Fighting the Borrow Checker
m-decoster.github.io
24 points
by
ingve
1 hour ago
weberc2
28 minutes ago
I've often wondered why the extra scope is needed to borrow the same variable twice in a function. It seems like the borrow checker is being overly pedantic in this case by preventing users from writing a valid program. Rather than training new users to pacify the borrow checker, perhaps the borrow checker could be made to permit valid programs so as to reduce the learning curve?
vertex-four
23 minutes ago
This is something that will be done as soon as MIR - a new internal layer in the Rust compiler which is easier to operate on - is stable. Right now, it's difficult to make the borrow checker much smarter and the work would have to be thrown away and reimplemented once MIR is stable.
steveklabnik
22 minutes ago
MIR is already in the compiler and used for everything; it's not that MIR needs to become stable (it's unclear if it ever will be), the next step is porting borrowck to be a MIR pass rather than (I believe currently) a HIR pass.
steveklabnik
23 minutes ago
This is because the borrow checker is based on lexical scope at the moment. It can (and almost assuredly will) be based on non-lexical scope in the future, but enabling that has taken years of work to refactor the compiler in a way to let it happen. We're close, but not there yet.
See also threads like this:
https://internals.rust-lang.org/t/accepting-nested-method-ca...
