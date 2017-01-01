This is a good move by the French, and will help attract entrepreneurs away from other countries (particularly like those just across the channel currently inflicting generational economic damage on themselves.)
reply
Would you do an ELI5?
I don't think that's a proper topic for HN though.
There's been a lot of nice french initiatives to promote tech, in the last few years. It's still hard to overcome the anglosphere bias and to promote internationally, but from the inside it's still a nice atmosphere.
Also, you're begging the question.
Just eyeballing this would indicate going after a German or Fin would likely cost more, because 1. They have similar programs, 2. They don't care about Visas and therefore are less likely to be invested in being or staying in France long-term. If France gives me a visa you can be sure I'm there for more than just my business. 3. Language. 270+ million people speak French, so why not pull from countries and cultures that have some shared history and association.
Seems to me this makes way more sense for France than chasing down Germans, Dutch, Fins or anyone else local.
Everyone who has ever done recruiting in a french IT company noticed that 80 to 90% of the resumes you receive come from North African countries (old colonies, mainly Algeria and Tunisia), that try to get a job in order to get a Visa. Most of them are unqualified, but they just "go for it".
Now, is this initiative going to lead to most of them pretending to want to start a company ? And how is the program going to filter qualified individuals to opportunists ?
This aside, for the engineer visas, it requires getting a job offer from one of the "100+ leading French Start-Ups", which means you presumably have to pass whatever requirements those hiring managers impose on you as well.
"This specific visa can be used for talent coming from anywhere in the world. As an example, we are aware of a recent senior hire from the US that got his visa returned to him in his passport exactly 28 days from submission. This specific visa puts an individual on track to Indefinite Leave to Remain and Citizenship with no need to stick with a particular employer."
I'm in US right now, 1 semester left for degree and have interned at a respectable company.
I wonder if they're looking for experienced engineers over fresh ones.
I've read so much that work life and culture is so much better in France, so heres hoping...
Yes and no. There's certainly room for a healthy work-life balance, but don't believe that you're guaranteed to get an interesting job AND great work-life balance. You can find it, but it's not 100% of the market.
The only difference with US or Canada is that religion extremism is more "tolerated" in those countries, but that is NOT an issue for startups. Unless you're doing a religion startup??!?
The real issue for startups going to France is not freedom of speech. It's red tape, lack of practicality, a bit more corruption (compared to Canada or New Zealand), and the lack of openness from the general population towards capitalism and innovation.
Could you expand on that? I'm French, living and working near Paris and I would be interested to hear what limits do you think of.
Personaly I think it is no worse that any other Western country.
Edit: The limits I can think of are more from media watchdogs, which can be ignored (just look at Dieudonné). Or you can be sued by anti racist/anti _____phobe associations for slander, but I would not qualify that as a limit on freedom of speech like can exist in other countries.
Give a specific example or avoid baseless accusation.
I don't see either what you mean with freedom of speech problems, except maybe if it's about holocaust denial or things like that which are punished by law, here. But I guess most people won't be bothered.
State of emergency is indeed a problem, not to mention that there's a high chance we'll be targeted again by terrorism.
It's been getting way easier each year. This book[1] by Criteo's founder explores the question in details.
> the talent coming out of all the grandes ecoles seems definitely underutilized
I'm really not sure what you're hinting at here, though. Some of the concerned people will choose more relaxed jobs over intensive ones, but that's a personal lifestyle choice, and not really frowned upon.
1: "They Told Me It Was Impossible: The Manifesto of the Founder of Criteo" https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=_gA0DQAAQBAJ
It may well be that the right firm, in the right part of France (the South is normally a little friendlier), you're going to be fine. In Paris though? It seems like it is almost a national sport to be a little rude to non-native speakers, and a lot more rude to people who just try and get by in English.
But if you're planning to move to France, to start a French start-up business, and employ French employees, it is probably a good idea to learn some French.
As an English speaker, the michelthomas.com courses point out that you already know a lot more French than you think. :-)
Additionally, if you have a Bachelor/Master degree in STEM, you can easily get a Blue Card if you receive a contract paying over 50,800 EUR/year. [1] Lower salaries would still enable you to obtain a regular work visa (which is specific to the job title and company).
I've heard Germany is a difficult country to establish a company (GmbH). I can't speak as an entrepreneur, but as an employee it isn't difficult at all to get a work visa from the government. I'd say the only difficulty is that you need to have every document prepared, with a spare copy, and make sure you've provided all the necessary information. German bureaucrats are especially irritable when things are missing/incomplete.
Germany is desperate for skilled workers. You don't even need to speak German to get a job in a big city like Berlin or Frankfurt.
As someone from North America, I'd highly recommend you consider Germany if you'd like to work for a start-up. Berlin is the start-up capital of Europe, and there are so many companies looking for talent you can quickly climb the corporate ladder/salary by moving companies every 12-18 months. You won't be paid as much as in Silicon Valley, but rents are sane and I'd say the quality of life is higher than in the US.
[0] http://www.make-it-in-germany.com/en/for-qualified-professio...
[1] http://www.bamf.de/EN/Infothek/FragenAntworten/BlaueKarteEU/...
My guess is other have too. Lisbon is supposedly becoming a hot tech hub. Regardless, it's a wonderful city.
Still waiting for the confirmation email.
So this is why they need engineers...
EDIT: I should have articulated my question better by saying "in the short term." I agree its foolish to not learn the local language if you plan on staying. But if the office language is French that is going to be almost a non-starter for someone who doesn't already speak it.
It can be intimidating enough changing jobs in your native language. I know Sweden and Berlin use English as the lingua-franca of the office. I just don't know about the French tech scene.
You're welcome to come, it's great here. But don't come without wanting to learn French. You'll be unhappy.
People who say they have experienced the contrary typically go to great length to speak and read their native tongue. It doesn't matter how much you tried at home with a book etc... Once you're immersed and have made the decision to understand and speak the local language, it's like your brain goes on steroid. It is difficult to imagine until you've experienced it.
I was in Berlin, and I was never spoken to in German (since I don't really look German), and I would ask the person if they spoke English just to be polite before I started speaking to them, and they would almost get offended. Actually, I hardly heard any German being spoken.
On the contrary, in Warsaw I had problems getting basic directions in English even if I asked young people on the street. They were either self-conscious or didn't know English, but either way they wouldn't speak to me in English. When I went to mini-markets and places where you'd find less educated people at the cash register, absolutely zero. Not even "bag".
I can tell you that not speaking german was really a burden (again in the long term).
Everyone below 40 speaks english, but as soon as you have to deal with the administration, or just even the doctor, it really was a PITA.
Also, Even the tech support (e.g. for Internet) wasn't allowed to speaks English on phone.
I'm pretty sure the same "issues" apply to any country.
My point wasn't that it's not a problem in the long term, but that in some countries it's also a problem in the short term.
In Poland I really felt unwelcomed on many occasions. The fact that they're extremely nationalistic doesn't help, I guess. I was surprised that even 18-year-olds wouldn't speak English to me. I'm now learning Polish.
With me, in Berlin everyone would speak English.
In Warsaw and Wroclaw, if I was brought in by one of the group, the whole group would speak English to not be rude. If it's random people, they wouldn't. Single guys or girls not in a group will speak English to you if you're hanging out with them.
I think it largely depends on who it is you're dealing with.
"uneducated" people and the elderly will be less likely to speak or wanting to speak English (cashiers are the worse, in my experience). Most young people will speak English. Programmers and startup people all speak English. Doctors speak English, etc.
A lot of old people dislike foreigners to a certain extend, however, and I bet some of them wouldn't speak it on purpose even if they could. For instance, an old lady at a drugstore complained to the cashier at the register because I took too long picking some medicine, while "there were Poles waiting in line".
Let's just say that Berlin was more foreign-friendly in my experience.
It's pretty doable in Sweden, too. In Japan, Russia or Argentina, though, you'd be at an enormous disadvantage.
Article 9 of the Basic Law stipulates:
"In addition to the Chinese language, English may also be used as an official language by the executive authorities, legislature and judiciary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region."
So, it's quite easy to get along without Cantonese or Mandarin (or without English, for that matter).
However, without Cantonese, one only has limited access to what's going on in politics, civil society, show biz, etc.
Mostly irrelevant unfortunately, because the French will expect you to speak French once you are in France. I've experienced this many times in Paris among French people I know can speak English well enough to have a conversation.
You will be able to get by just fine in Paris for things like restaurants and hotels, but as soon as you have to deal with the government in any fashion, you absolutely must speak French.
In places other than Paris and the tourist areas of some major cities, it will be very difficult if you don't speak any French.
As a native English speaker living in France, I would strongly advise anyone considering living and working here that it is absolutely critical to speak, read, and write a competent level of French if one is to be successful.
Sure, if you're going to just live in the center of Paris and spend all your time in the Expat crowd, you can get by, but it's disingenuous to claim that someone wouldn't be at a significant disadvantage in a French company if they only speak English.
I'm aware of several companies that claim they operate in English, but what this really means is that formal meetings and (some) emails are written in English, and all other conversation is in French.
The real challenge for a non-French speaking founder would mainly be in dealings with local authorities. You can't expect public servants to speak any English or have any English-translated documentation / forms available.
Honestly, I think you're going to be fine without speaking a word.
https://translate.google.com.sg/?ie=UTF-8&hl=en&client=tw-ob....
Obviously in Paris more and more people know English since it's a touristic area. But it isn't like Berlin,Amsterdam or Brussels where you can live with very little local language knowledge. Correct french is a pain in the ass to learn, the language is needlessly complicated.
Frankly If I were a "foreigner" (outside the EU) who wants to move to a non English speaking European country, I'd go to Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden or Austria. I lived and worked in all these countries without problem and with little knowledge of the local language.
Just don't come here with 0 french and expect to find work, that's not realistic. If you are an "expat" (i.e. you already have a guaranteed job in France), then by all means...
The government and the administration is trying to improve the climate on founders/visa/startups/tech, and yes, it's far from being perfect and there are a lot of pieces missing and a lot that could be improved, but, at least, they seem to be trying.
And then you come, and just tell people they should go somewhere else "because it will be too hard".
So, I'm all for warning that it won't be all pink and easy, but I don't think it ought to be as hard as you seem to imply.
One thing which is definitely true is learning a few words and know how to say "Hi" in French and that you don't know the language will go a long way.
After, that, if you feel like you want to stay in the country, you will naturally go towards learning the language anyway.
I lived 7 years in the Netherlands, and you can go mostly fine with just English (even though, in some more rural areas, it can still be hard despite the reputation of the country), but learning Dutch helped me integrate and "unlock" situations where English would not have been enough, just because it showed to the people involved I was willing to integrate better in the country and make efforts to be understood.
Let's take an example directly from this announcement:
"Apply to the French Tech Visa for Investors: Contact your local French Consulate or the local "Prefecture" (if you already reside in France) and follow the general route to apply for a "Passeport Talent"
Only those who live here will understand what this entails. The prefecture is a branch of regional government that is totally gridlocked with unnecessary paperwork.
oooh my sides! EKS DEEEE
This is a good move by the French, and will help attract entrepreneurs away from other countries (particularly like those just across the channel currently inflicting generational economic damage on themselves.)
reply