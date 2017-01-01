Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Visa for founders, engineers and investors willing to join France (lafrenchtech.com)
Apropos of this, I was in Paris recently at a startup event, and was pleasantly shocked at the sheer number of startups and people I saw doing things.

This is a good move by the French, and will help attract entrepreneurs away from other countries (particularly like those just across the channel currently inflicting generational economic damage on themselves.)

As someone from the UK, my main reason for not moving anywhere else in Europe is the language barrier. I'm not even sure I'm capable of learning another language; 5 years in school trying to learn French + German, and can still only put together about two sentences. From what I remember, no one else seemed to really pick up the languages either.

Learning a language in school is different from learning it by yourself. School is force-feeding you everything, at a pace possibly not suited for yourself. You might even start disliking something you liked before because grading and tests sucks the joy out of things. If you, on the other hand, start to learn a language now you can get quite far in a reasonable amount of time (months). Its the difference between external and internal motivation.

It might help if you were immersed in it, as opposed to a small amount of time in school. But would you be able to function those first few months, that's the question.

I thought the same of myself until I actually tried. At 30 I started learning chinese full time for two years and eventually became fluent. It's possible, but you've got to take time off and dedicate yourself and immerse without using your mother tongue.

What's "currently inflicting generational economic damage on themselves"?

Would you do an ELI5?

They're referring to the UK/Brexit. There's a lot of opinions and some decently complex economics involved, but for a short summary, Brexit created economic uncertainty which acts as a general damper on business investment/growth, and if/when it's actually completed it will complicate foreign investment from elsewhere in Europe.

My guess: Unreflected "Brexit" bashing.

I don't think that's a proper topic for HN though.

The timing can't be too much of a coincidence.

The french tech stuff actually predates brexit.

There's been a lot of nice french initiatives to promote tech, in the last few years. It's still hard to overcome the anglosphere bias and to promote internationally, but from the inside it's still a nice atmosphere.

The issue is why can't France even attract engineers and investors from WITHIN the Eurozone, these people don't need Visa. The issue is elsewhere, not in the pool of engineers. France can't even retain its own engineers.

There's actually quite a lot of competition within EU, and France is not too shameful in that competition. It's hard to compete with London which is undoubtedly the #1 tech hub in Europe, but aside from that, Paris is top notch.

Also, you're begging the question.

I would still pick Berlin over France. Maybe even Sweden or Finland because of the average English language level spoken in those countries even though the startup scene there is smaller than Paris.

Because those of us in say, Berlin, are doing our damnedest to encourage them here, where we need them for our engineering teams?

Why would France chase an engineer in Germany? That has to be considerably more expensive then acquiring talent from abroad.

Just eyeballing this would indicate going after a German or Fin would likely cost more, because 1. They have similar programs, 2. They don't care about Visas and therefore are less likely to be invested in being or staying in France long-term. If France gives me a visa you can be sure I'm there for more than just my business. 3. Language. 270+ million people speak French, so why not pull from countries and cultures that have some shared history and association.

Seems to me this makes way more sense for France than chasing down Germans, Dutch, Fins or anyone else local.

What are salaries like for mid-senior level software engineers working in tech companies in Paris? What are the tax rates i.e pay after taxes?

Warning : Highly sensitive subject

Everyone who has ever done recruiting in a french IT company noticed that 80 to 90% of the resumes you receive come from North African countries (old colonies, mainly Algeria and Tunisia), that try to get a job in order to get a Visa. Most of them are unqualified, but they just "go for it".

Now, is this initiative going to lead to most of them pretending to want to start a company ? And how is the program going to filter qualified individuals to opportunists ?

There are only 70 start-up incubator visas available, so I assume competition is exceptionally fierce.

This aside, for the engineer visas, it requires getting a job offer from one of the "100+ leading French Start-Ups", which means you presumably have to pass whatever requirements those hiring managers impose on you as well.

The UK has a similar visa for senior engineers: http://www.techcityuk.com/tech-nation-visa/

"This specific visa can be used for talent coming from anywhere in the world. As an example, we are aware of a recent senior hire from the US that got his visa returned to him in his passport exactly 28 days from submission. This specific visa puts an individual on track to Indefinite Leave to Remain and Citizenship with no need to stick with a particular employer."

Great move. This is how US started a golden age. Encouraging outlooking and talented migrants with ZERO public money spent on getting them to that level. Free talent. And btw, outlooking and talented migrants are exactly the kind that will want to blend in and cause no problems.

Anyone tried to subscribe for the updates? Looks like confirmation email sent only in French?

I would love to go to France.

I'm in US right now, 1 semester left for degree and have interned at a respectable company. I wonder if they're looking for experienced engineers over fresh ones.

I've read so much that work life and culture is so much better in France, so heres hoping...

> I've read so much that work life and culture is so much better in France, so heres hoping...

Yes and no. There's certainly room for a healthy work-life balance, but don't believe that you're guaranteed to get an interesting job AND great work-life balance. You can find it, but it's not 100% of the market.

Don't go there. The limit of freedom of speech is real and can block you. Even when you run a startup that has nothing to do with local politics or anything controversial. Plus, we are still in "state of emergency", that gives the state more rights than the patriot act. Go to the US, Canada or New Zealand.

Freedom of speech issues in France ?? I'd say a good reason not to come here is bureaucracy and taxes, but not issues with freedom of speech... Do you have some facts you'd like to share ?

reply


I don't necessarily disagree, but citing a few references regarding the current state of freedom of speech in France might help your case here.

In France, freedom of speech is limited for terrorism, hate speech, hating religions e.g. For example, encouraging racism, lauding Hitler or ISIS, or extreme versions of islam or christianism which limit women's rights etc.

The only difference with US or Canada is that religion extremism is more "tolerated" in those countries, but that is NOT an issue for startups. Unless you're doing a religion startup??!?

The real issue for startups going to France is not freedom of speech. It's red tape, lack of practicality, a bit more corruption (compared to Canada or New Zealand), and the lack of openness from the general population towards capitalism and innovation.

> The limit of freedom of speech

Could you expand on that? I'm French, living and working near Paris and I would be interested to hear what limits do you think of.

Personaly I think it is no worse that any other Western country.

Edit: The limits I can think of are more from media watchdogs, which can be ignored (just look at Dieudonné). Or you can be sued by anti racist/anti _____phobe associations for slander, but I would not qualify that as a limit on freedom of speech like can exist in other countries.

> The limit of freedom of speech is real and can block you. Even when you run a startup that has nothing to do with local politics or anything controversial.

Give a specific example or avoid baseless accusation.

What limit to the freedom of speech would cause problems to a startup? Do you have any example?

Also, maybe people will want to wait for next elections results (in may 2017) before considering moving in :)

I don't see either what you mean with freedom of speech problems, except maybe if it's about holocaust denial or things like that which are punished by law, here. But I guess most people won't be bothered.

State of emergency is indeed a problem, not to mention that there's a high chance we'll be targeted again by terrorism.

Isn't it like super hard to setup a startup in France? That being said, the talent coming out of all the grandes ecoles seems definitely underutilized.

> Isn't it like super hard to setup a startup in France?

It's been getting way easier each year. This book[1] by Criteo's founder explores the question in details.

> the talent coming out of all the grandes ecoles seems definitely underutilized

I'm really not sure what you're hinting at here, though. Some of the concerned people will choose more relaxed jobs over intensive ones, but that's a personal lifestyle choice, and not really frowned upon.

1: "They Told Me It Was Impossible: The Manifesto of the Founder of Criteo" https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=_gA0DQAAQBAJ

As an interim CTO who helped a number of clients find good hires, I can say I'm definitely under the impression that a large part of grandes ecoles talents is siphoned every year by FB, Google, MS and the likes (which makes it harder for new startups to hire).

reply


And that's when they don't go to finance/consulting/audit instead. But you can't really blame them given the salary difference.

Yeah, well, you can blame the "risk aversion" mentality though. It's a true waste of talent for the country.

Good to see things like this. Even though I would not participate in this particular scheme because I cannot speak French and have no interest in living in France it's still great to see this sort of thing happening if only for freedom of movement for hard working talented people.

There's a healthy number of startups in Paris where English is the working language. It's true that day to day life may be more challenging without speaking any French, but probably less so in Paris than elsewhere

I disagree. This is a commonly espoused by people in France, however the reality is that if you don't speak fluent French, you will be at a severe disadvantage.

reply


reply


No mention on the website that I can see, but my guess be they won't explicitly require French language exams for the visa, but not speaking French in France is going to be difficult, particularly in the North (including Paris).

It may well be that the right firm, in the right part of France (the South is normally a little friendlier), you're going to be fine. In Paris though? It seems like it is almost a national sport to be a little rude to non-native speakers, and a lot more rude to people who just try and get by in English.

But if you're planning to move to France, to start a French start-up business, and employ French employees, it is probably a good idea to learn some French.

As an English speaker, the michelthomas.com courses point out that you already know a lot more French than you think. :-)

i highly doubt it, especially if you speak english.

Does the 33% corporate tax rate and ~30% personal income tax rate (at a €30k salary) apply to them?

Does anyone know if there similar opportunities for other European countries?

Germany offers a special visa for people who want to be self-employed. [0]

Additionally, if you have a Bachelor/Master degree in STEM, you can easily get a Blue Card if you receive a contract paying over 50,800 EUR/year. [1] Lower salaries would still enable you to obtain a regular work visa (which is specific to the job title and company).

I've heard Germany is a difficult country to establish a company (GmbH). I can't speak as an entrepreneur, but as an employee it isn't difficult at all to get a work visa from the government. I'd say the only difficulty is that you need to have every document prepared, with a spare copy, and make sure you've provided all the necessary information. German bureaucrats are especially irritable when things are missing/incomplete.

Germany is desperate for skilled workers. You don't even need to speak German to get a job in a big city like Berlin or Frankfurt.

As someone from North America, I'd highly recommend you consider Germany if you'd like to work for a start-up. Berlin is the start-up capital of Europe, and there are so many companies looking for talent you can quickly climb the corporate ladder/salary by moving companies every 12-18 months. You won't be paid as much as in Silicon Valley, but rents are sane and I'd say the quality of life is higher than in the US.

[0] http://www.make-it-in-germany.com/en/for-qualified-professio...

[1] http://www.bamf.de/EN/Infothek/FragenAntworten/BlaueKarteEU/...

Portugal has a similar visa. http://www.portugalinvestorvisa.com/

My guess is other have too. Lisbon is supposedly becoming a hot tech hub. Regardless, it's a wonderful city.

The Portuguese one is targeting people with money, not people with talent. Not similar at all.

I think Holland has a similar program.

So no children? It only mentions the spouse.

I think it's covered: The “skills and talents”, “EU Blue Card,” “employee on assignment” and “scientist-researcher” temporary residence permits provide full rights to a “private and family life” permit for family members accompanying a non-EU national. (from http://ec.europa.eu/immigration/what-do-i-need-before-leavin...)

Great move by the French government. There are many things that could be improved vis à vis entrepreneurship in France, but at least we're giving it a real shot. Good going!

Paris is great, grew up there. You just have to be comfortable with the fact that more than half of your money get taken by the government for taxes and social security.

Why put this out prior to French elections?

Well, the current government could be trying to have one positive result. And have some example of migrants with a positive economic impact.

`Cette page est indisponible.` When trying to subscribe to the newsletter ):

The page took forever to respond, and I got that message when it did.

Still waiting for the confirmation email.

I got this error too.

So this is why they need engineers...

I got the same, but I also received a confirmation email.

Works for me.

Does anyone know how big of an impediment is not knowing French?

EDIT: I should have articulated my question better by saying "in the short term." I agree its foolish to not learn the local language if you plan on staying. But if the office language is French that is going to be almost a non-starter for someone who doesn't already speak it.

It can be intimidating enough changing jobs in your native language. I know Sweden and Berlin use English as the lingua-franca of the office. I just don't know about the French tech scene.

I've said this before in another relocation thread: I'm an expat working in Paris in tech. Sure, everybody at work is able to speak broken English, but most don't enjoy it. Of other expats I know, the ones who went to the effort of learning French, even just the basics (and are working on improving it), are happy here. The ones who came without intending to learn French are miserable. Many French people aren't exactly welcoming to people who don't show effort. If you work in a startup, your ten French colleagues won't happily switch to English during lunch breaks just so you can follow the conversation. (As opposed to Scandinavia, say.)

You're welcome to come, it's great here. But don't come without wanting to learn French. You'll be unhappy.

reply


reply


If you live in Paris, you would probably be fine, but outside Paris you may have hard time finding people speaking english (that is, in the street, shops, etc). Sadly, foreign languages are not proper priorities in our education.

I lived in Rennes, and frequently visited Paris. Your post summarizes my experiences exactly. What's more--I learned French in university, but my accent and the native accent were mutually unintelligible for quite a long time.

Human brains are wired to soak up languages. Anybody immersed in another language making a minimum effort, will be fluent enough in six months.

People who say they have experienced the contrary typically go to great length to speak and read their native tongue. It doesn't matter how much you tried at home with a book etc... Once you're immersed and have made the decision to understand and speak the local language, it's like your brain goes on steroid. It is difficult to imagine until you've experienced it.

Like not speaking the local language of any country : won't work in the long term.

I disagree. Not every country is the same.

I was in Berlin, and I was never spoken to in German (since I don't really look German), and I would ask the person if they spoke English just to be polite before I started speaking to them, and they would almost get offended. Actually, I hardly heard any German being spoken.

On the contrary, in Warsaw I had problems getting basic directions in English even if I asked young people on the street. They were either self-conscious or didn't know English, but either way they wouldn't speak to me in English. When I went to mini-markets and places where you'd find less educated people at the cash register, absolutely zero. Not even "bag".

I'm actually a French who lived 5 years in Berlin.

I can tell you that not speaking german was really a burden (again in the long term).

Everyone below 40 speaks english, but as soon as you have to deal with the administration, or just even the doctor, it really was a PITA.

Also, Even the tech support (e.g. for Internet) wasn't allowed to speaks English on phone.

I'm pretty sure the same "issues" apply to any country.

Yes.

My point wasn't that it's not a problem in the long term, but that in some countries it's also a problem in the short term.

In Poland I really felt unwelcomed on many occasions. The fact that they're extremely nationalistic doesn't help, I guess. I was surprised that even 18-year-olds wouldn't speak English to me. I'm now learning Polish.

reply


If you are happy to live in an expat bubble then it works, but if you want to connect with the locals it doesn't. Most friend groups won't change their language to english to include you.

In my experience, it depends.

With me, in Berlin everyone would speak English.

In Warsaw and Wroclaw, if I was brought in by one of the group, the whole group would speak English to not be rude. If it's random people, they wouldn't. Single guys or girls not in a group will speak English to you if you're hanging out with them.

I think it largely depends on who it is you're dealing with.

"uneducated" people and the elderly will be less likely to speak or wanting to speak English (cashiers are the worse, in my experience). Most young people will speak English. Programmers and startup people all speak English. Doctors speak English, etc.

From dating a Polish girl, and meeting some of her relatives and friends in Poland, I'd say it's mostly a problem of confidence. Once they started talking there was rarely a problem (at least for non-rare words), but a lot of them didn't speak English to non-Poles often enough to feel like they actually could.

I too believe that young people are just self-conscious, perhaps because they're not used to speaking it.

A lot of old people dislike foreigners to a certain extend, however, and I bet some of them wouldn't speak it on purpose even if they could. For instance, an old lady at a drugstore complained to the cashier at the register because I took too long picking some medicine, while "there were Poles waiting in line".

Let's just say that Berlin was more foreign-friendly in my experience.

I've met people who did well in Hong Kong for decades without learning the local language (Cantonese) and then haven't bothered to learn Mandarin since China took control 20 years ago.

It's pretty doable in Sweden, too. In Japan, Russia or Argentina, though, you'd be at an enormous disadvantage.

To be fair, HK is bilingual, at least in the sense that all government/utility/etc. forms are available in both Cantonese and English (these days also in Simplified Chinese).

Article 9 of the Basic Law stipulates: "In addition to the Chinese language, English may also be used as an official language by the executive authorities, legislature and judiciary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region."

So, it's quite easy to get along without Cantonese or Mandarin (or without English, for that matter).

However, without Cantonese, one only has limited access to what's going on in politics, civil society, show biz, etc.

In Switzerland (we already have 4 local languages) it is very common for people not to speak the local language. I have seen people leaving in Geneva for more than 20 years and still not speaking french. The swiss government is even translating the laws in English for foreigners.

Given France history (and bagage with England), many French people are very proud of their language. I believe that if one wants to really enjoy France, develop good friendships there, etc., one has to speak French. Or at least be learning it.

massive... I am actually relocating to France in a few days. French lessons are very high on the list, as few people want to speak English day-to-day. The workplace might be different, and Paris might be different, but for the rest - French is a must. The second amendment of the french constitution reads "The language of the Republic is French" they take their language seriously.

Entirely depends on where you intend to live. You'll even be treated better (IMO) in Paris if you speak English as opposed to broken French.

Real question for me is that how good french people are at speaking English? If I go there, I wouldn't be able to speak any French on day 1, so It would be nice if there is a decent percentage of people speaking English so that I get by until I learn Essential French.

> Real question for me is that how good french people are at speaking English?

Mostly irrelevant unfortunately, because the French will expect you to speak French once you are in France. I've experienced this many times in Paris among French people I know can speak English well enough to have a conversation.

When compared to a country that has high levels of English literacy such as the Netherlands, there's a major difference here.

You will be able to get by just fine in Paris for things like restaurants and hotels, but as soon as you have to deal with the government in any fashion, you absolutely must speak French.

In places other than Paris and the tourist areas of some major cities, it will be very difficult if you don't speak any French.

Not that big a deal. French people in startups tend to speak english.

I believe this is entirely too dismissive of a very complex and important subject.

As a native English speaker living in France, I would strongly advise anyone considering living and working here that it is absolutely critical to speak, read, and write a competent level of French if one is to be successful.

Sure, if you're going to just live in the center of Paris and spend all your time in the Expat crowd, you can get by, but it's disingenuous to claim that someone wouldn't be at a significant disadvantage in a French company if they only speak English.

I'm aware of several companies that claim they operate in English, but what this really means is that formal meetings and (some) emails are written in English, and all other conversation is in French.

Won't it be a problem when looking for funds though? People who can fund startups tend to be a bit older and might not have a good level of English (or will simply be more likely to help the startup if they can communicate in French).

You raise an interesting point. I mostly answered from the point of view of an engineer, for whom it's not the biggest issue not to speak french. For a founder though it'd make things more complicated. They'd need to have someone close who speaks french, especially since there is a bunch of paperwork to do to start a company here and some physical interactions with french administration where english speaking might not be guaranteed.

Definitely not a problem with French investors. They're business people who will of course speak English.

The real challenge for a non-French speaking founder would mainly be in dealings with local authorities. You can't expect public servants to speak any English or have any English-translated documentation / forms available.

They will also be more impressed and glad that some foreigner is trying to create value in their country. I don't think language is really a barrier in this case.

Honnêtement, je pense que vous allez être bien sans parler un mot.

As fine as you can be if you can not talk to about 90% of the people around you.

Google Translate for the lazy:

Honestly, I think you're going to be fine without speaking a word.

https://translate.google.com.sg/?ie=UTF-8&hl=en&client=tw-ob....

This wasn't my experience living in Rennes, trying very hard to speak French. :(

French here. You have to learn french, people in the french administration aren't going to communicate with in you English.

Obviously in Paris more and more people know English since it's a touristic area. But it isn't like Berlin,Amsterdam or Brussels where you can live with very little local language knowledge. Correct french is a pain in the ass to learn, the language is needlessly complicated.

Frankly If I were a "foreigner" (outside the EU) who wants to move to a non English speaking European country, I'd go to Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden or Austria. I lived and worked in all these countries without problem and with little knowledge of the local language.

Just don't come here with 0 french and expect to find work, that's not realistic. If you are an "expat" (i.e. you already have a guaranteed job in France), then by all means...

I'm sorry, but ... typical French reaction (I'm French myself)

The government and the administration is trying to improve the climate on founders/visa/startups/tech, and yes, it's far from being perfect and there are a lot of pieces missing and a lot that could be improved, but, at least, they seem to be trying.

And then you come, and just tell people they should go somewhere else "because it will be too hard".

So, I'm all for warning that it won't be all pink and easy, but I don't think it ought to be as hard as you seem to imply.

One thing which is definitely true is learning a few words and know how to say "Hi" in French and that you don't know the language will go a long way.

After, that, if you feel like you want to stay in the country, you will naturally go towards learning the language anyway.

I lived 7 years in the Netherlands, and you can go mostly fine with just English (even though, in some more rural areas, it can still be hard despite the reputation of the country), but learning Dutch helped me integrate and "unlock" situations where English would not have been enough, just because it showed to the people involved I was willing to integrate better in the country and make efforts to be understood.

I think the problem is that there is a complete disconnect between those in government that are "trying" as you say, and those who execute the day to day bureaucracy.

Let's take an example directly from this announcement: "Apply to the French Tech Visa for Investors: Contact your local French Consulate or the local "Prefecture" (if you already reside in France) and follow the general route to apply for a "Passeport Talent"

Only those who live here will understand what this entails. The prefecture is a branch of regional government that is totally gridlocked with unnecessary paperwork.

+1. I'd be interested in knowing this as well.

> The French Tech Visa aims to attract foreign tech talents

oooh my sides! EKS DEEEE

