That is, of course, bullshit. But it doesn't stop them.
Beyond food, shelter, health care, communication, transportation... what are our needs, exactly? What problem do we solve by having most adults devoting the majority of their waking hours to something they actively dislike?
Can you have an economic discussion without measuring things in dollars? Aren't value measurements intrinsic to economics?
This deliberate exclusion is already happening. I'm suggesting we should acknowledge the deliberate exclusion, or start including it, even if it makes the arguments more complex.
If you want to see what happens when people go into IT out of necessity, look at the Indian IT market. It's full of "programmers" who can't solve the simplest problems, who hate what they do, who produce really low quality code. (And don't get me wrong, India has their share of talented and brilliant guys, but the average case is rather bad).
Not only that, we don't have the IT jobs, even if all of them did learn to code.
As far as I can see, welfare state is inevitable, as much as I'm against it. It's still better than to let people lose their homes and/or starve.
As the article notes, a BI makes it easy for this person to avoid making the necessary transition into the pink collar economy. The result is that our elderly are not sufficiently cared for, our high skill labor has dirty houses, our patients don't get adequate nursing care, and similar things.
Why should the elderly suffer without adequate care simply because this person's misguided pride is preventing him from taking on pink collar jobs?
Any possible basic income solutions will only make the problem worse.
+100k earnings
+0 UBI
------
+100k
+100k earnings
+20k UBI
-20k taxes
------
+100k
Does anyone know what "tech industry worker" means here?
> If the basic income will pay you $30,000 a year to do nothing, and that subsidy goes away as you make more money, so at an income of $100,000 your government subsidy disappears, you are paying an implicit tax rate of 30% on top of the taxes you are already paying to support everyone else's basic income.
The fallacy here is that not all taxes have to be on someone else's income.
> Officially, the poverty rate has only declined from 19% to about 16%—but by the admission of the War on Poverty's own defenders, "If government benefits are excluded, today's poverty rate would be 29 percent." That's what it means to make the poor more secure in their poverty.
Uhm... what? I think the author has a wildly different definition of poverty than I do. In my book, poverty means "not having enough money to afford the basic means of living and participation in society and culture". It's quite irrelevant if that money comes from a state subsidy or from a loan. It just means that I'm dependent on the state rather than on an employer. But for him, state money seems to be non-existent as far as poverty is concerned.
If there is a greater (measurable) net benefit to society with Universal Basic Income vs. our socialist agenda of getting into peoples lives more directly (food stamps, healthcare, low income and child subsidies)... then who gives a damn?
If you are unaware, or lacking a deep appreciation, of what money is (fractional reserve banking) then you have little, if anything at all, to contribute to this "debate"
For example, if UBI resulted in marginally improved economic conditions by some utilitarian heuristic over a somewhat more laissez-faire system, I would probably prefer the more laissez-faire system due to the social/moral value I ascribe to greater freedom and autonomy.
I'm sure you're aware of this notion, but I figured it made a good addendum to what you said.
If there is a net benefit for the society if Healthcare is provided, will you agree with the government providing it?
