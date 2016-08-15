Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Basic income is the worst response to automation (realclearfuture.com)
14 points by atemerev 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





Of course, there are a lot of jobs that aren't done because they're economically unviable - from dance to ministry to full-time parenting. The author is working from a hidden assumption in most economic discussion - that all value can be measured in dollars. If you can't put a dollar value on it, it has no value.

That is, of course, bullshit. But it doesn't stop them.

Beyond food, shelter, health care, communication, transportation... what are our needs, exactly? What problem do we solve by having most adults devoting the majority of their waking hours to something they actively dislike?

reply


> The author is working from a hidden assumption in most economic discussion - that all value can be measured in dollars.

Can you have an economic discussion without measuring things in dollars? Aren't value measurements intrinsic to economics?

reply


If you go that direction, then you have to acknowledge that there is work that can't be measured economically. That there is value that can't be measured in dollars.

This deliberate exclusion is already happening. I'm suggesting we should acknowledge the deliberate exclusion, or start including it, even if it makes the arguments more complex.

reply


The author makes a classical mistake, thinking that the displaced low-skill workers can and will gain high-tech skills. I think that's a complete pipe dream. Yes, millions are employed in IT and engineering, but we're talking about billions of uneducated or barely educated people who will lose their jobs very quickly.

If you want to see what happens when people go into IT out of necessity, look at the Indian IT market. It's full of "programmers" who can't solve the simplest problems, who hate what they do, who produce really low quality code. (And don't get me wrong, India has their share of talented and brilliant guys, but the average case is rather bad).

Not only that, we don't have the IT jobs, even if all of them did learn to code.

As far as I can see, welfare state is inevitable, as much as I'm against it. It's still better than to let people lose their homes and/or starve.

reply


It seems clear to me that there is an IQ cutoff below which one cannot be an effective programmer. And this cutoff is actually quite high, comparatively. I'd be very surprised if more than 5 percent of the population, with the current distribution of intelligence, could become effective programmers, even if highly motivated. All psychometric evidence points to IQ being largely genetic, and the environmental components irreversible after after a very young age. It's odd, but my very "conservative" view on intelligence and heredity, that of agreeing with the scientific consensus, leads me to support some forms of wealth distribution.

reply


Consider a Trump voting factory worker who lost his job. There is nothing (besides his own pride) preventing him from taking up elder care, house cleaning, nursing or something similar. This is a necessary economic transition.

As the article notes, a BI makes it easy for this person to avoid making the necessary transition into the pink collar economy. The result is that our elderly are not sufficiently cared for, our high skill labor has dirty houses, our patients don't get adequate nursing care, and similar things.

Why should the elderly suffer without adequate care simply because this person's misguided pride is preventing him from taking on pink collar jobs?

reply


The answer is that there is no solution. Basic income is economically unsustainable. Social crisis is inevitable (like in previous two installments, agricultural -> industrial and industrial -> knowledge economy), and there is nothing that can be done about it except of surviving through it.

Any possible basic income solutions will only make the problem worse.

reply


In the current economic ideology, sure. But there is a lot of surplus (profit). What makes you think it's economically unsustainable? People would have to readjust their expectations, for sure. I'm not saying I know that it _is_ economically sustainable, but I haven't done the math. Have you?

reply


Correct me if I'm wrong but isn't the concept of universal basic income based on the idea that everyone who is a citizen, regardless of earnings/wealth/background, gets a set amount of money? Rather than the scaling mechanism based on earnings as stated in this article.

reply


You are correct. The article is flatly wrong when it suggests that people would lose the UBI as they start making money elsewhere. It is not global unemployment insurance.

reply


Yes, the article is flatly wrong. It's conflating this situation:

    +100k earnings
    +0 UBI
    ------
    +100k
with this mathematically equivalent situation:

    +100k earnings
    +20k UBI
    -20k taxes
    ------
    +100k

reply


There are certainly UBI proposals in which at some point UBI does scale back. I don't see a good reason why it scaling back would disqualify it from being a UBI, and I certainly see no likeness to unemployment insurance.

reply


"Scaling mechanism" is based on progressive and/or implicit taxation for financing basic income, not on the amount to be received.

reply


Another critical voice: https://www.technologyreview.com/s/601499/basic-income-a-sel...

reply


Yes and another ignorant one that presents little evidence for its position.

reply


Haven't read yet - only open in a tab, but I thought I'd add it to further the discussion :-)

reply


> The average annual income for tech industry workers is about $100,000.

Does anyone know what "tech industry worker" means here?

> If the basic income will pay you $30,000 a year to do nothing, and that subsidy goes away as you make more money, so at an income of $100,000 your government subsidy disappears, you are paying an implicit tax rate of 30% on top of the taxes you are already paying to support everyone else's basic income.

The fallacy here is that not all taxes have to be on someone else's income.

> Officially, the poverty rate has only declined from 19% to about 16%—but by the admission of the War on Poverty's own defenders, "If government benefits are excluded, today's poverty rate would be 29 percent." That's what it means to make the poor more secure in their poverty.

Uhm... what? I think the author has a wildly different definition of poverty than I do. In my book, poverty means "not having enough money to afford the basic means of living and participation in society and culture". It's quite irrelevant if that money comes from a state subsidy or from a loan. It just means that I'm dependent on the state rather than on an employer. But for him, state money seems to be non-existent as far as poverty is concerned.

reply


Data driven decisions please, all others are opinions and emotion.

If there is a greater (measurable) net benefit to society with Universal Basic Income vs. our socialist agenda of getting into peoples lives more directly (food stamps, healthcare, low income and child subsidies)... then who gives a damn?

If you are unaware, or lacking a deep appreciation, of what money is (fractional reserve banking) then you have little, if anything at all, to contribute to this "debate"

reply


It's really hilarious which kinds of things will be considered "socialist" by Americans.

reply


While I agree with the sentiment (data is the only reasonable way to make large-scale decisions), it is important to remember that any utility analysis needs to include such factors as the negative utility associated with workers knowing that xy% of their paycheck is going to support people who don't have any work obligations.

For example, if UBI resulted in marginally improved economic conditions by some utilitarian heuristic over a somewhat more laissez-faire system, I would probably prefer the more laissez-faire system due to the social/moral value I ascribe to greater freedom and autonomy.

I'm sure you're aware of this notion, but I figured it made a good addendum to what you said.

reply


What is the difference between providing UBI and Healthcare?

If there is a net benefit for the society if Healthcare is provided, will you agree with the government providing it?

reply




