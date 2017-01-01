Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: All round JavaScript front end framework to learn in 2017?
2 points by b01t 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
A little bit background: I'm an experienced Node.JS dev, recently started out writing electron apps. So I'd like to add a multipurpose-ish tool to my repertoire. Right now I'm split between React and Vue; what would you folks suggest?





