Google is big enough to develop a trusted hardware solution for internal use only, it has no financial need to sell it. Worse, due to competitiveness in the cloud segment, it is dis-incentivized from selling the solution.
Amazon Glacier is another one. It's an interesting long-term storage solution, whose hardware implementation is unavailable to the market, since AMZN can better explore it as a service under AWS.
We are heading onto a more closed ecosystem than we are used to up until here. The cloud, which gave us the immense positive benefit of moving all capex to opex, is birthing this immense negative side effect of closing off hardware implementations in favour of exploring the added value in the form of services.
reply
> “We enable hardware encryption support in our hard drives and SSDs and meticulously track each drive through its lifecycle. Before a decommissioned encrypted storage device can physically leave our custody, it is cleaned using a multi-step process that includes two independent verifications. Devices that do not pass this wiping procedure are physically destroyed (e.g. shredded) on-premise.”
Interesting. There were discussions on the past on how to clean HDD, if multiple-passes were really necessary or not.
Then SDD become the problem, since there is a interface between what you see (from the OS) and where the data really is (inside those chips). Now Google not only encrypts data before saving (that should be enough, no?) but also tries to wipe using multiple passes and 2 verifications.
Wonder how many companies do that.
But whereas Nintendo's chip was DRM, this Google chip appears to be more about determinism in boots and server provisioning, allowing them to immediately cut out a server that appears malicious or that has been compromised.
I.e. pry open case to insert an implant, chip notices bios has been altered, sends the "don't trust me" message to the network.
Google is big enough to develop a trusted hardware solution for internal use only, it has no financial need to sell it. Worse, due to competitiveness in the cloud segment, it is dis-incentivized from selling the solution.
Amazon Glacier is another one. It's an interesting long-term storage solution, whose hardware implementation is unavailable to the market, since AMZN can better explore it as a service under AWS.
We are heading onto a more closed ecosystem than we are used to up until here. The cloud, which gave us the immense positive benefit of moving all capex to opex, is birthing this immense negative side effect of closing off hardware implementations in favour of exploring the added value in the form of services.
reply