Ask HN: Are programmer salaries expected to drastically drop in the near future?

Essentially my question is related to whether there is a saturation of programmers in progress right now? Looking at freelancing sites it seems that programmers from many regions come to work for ridiculously low rates. As programming is considered one of the more rewarding jobs regarding payment (at least in developing countries like mine), it makes me wonder whether this state will remain as it is now, or we should be expecting that it will fall apart, essentially putting programming jobs back to the same level with other day-to-day jobs.