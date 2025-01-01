Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
China has built the world’s largest bullet-train network (economist.com)
"Less than a decade ago China had yet to connect any of its cities by bullet train. Today, it has 20,000km (12,500 miles) of high-speed rail lines, more than the rest of the world combined. It is planning to lay another 15,000km by 2025"

The contrast to the UK, where we might someday build the HS2 line London-Birmingham-Manchester, is massive. I am left with a feeling of awe at China's development, and frustration at the UK's stagnancy.

China is huge, though, and the UK is not. HS2 is dragging in the UK because it's a massive amount of money to spend in order to shave 45m off a trip to Scotland. The cost/benefit ratio is totally different - and with the Hitachi training they're bringing in, the saving goes further down. HS2 is a large waste of money.

Huge, and authoritarian. They move whole cities worth of people when it comes time to build a hydroelectric dam, by force if need be.

The west in comparison gets bogged down in NIMBYism and haggling over land value for CM of track/road. Never mind multiple rounds in court if one of the would be contractors can find any reason to claim the government was biased...

