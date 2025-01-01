The contrast to the UK, where we might someday build the HS2 line London-Birmingham-Manchester, is massive. I am left with a feeling of awe at China's development, and frustration at the UK's stagnancy.
The west in comparison gets bogged down in NIMBYism and haggling over land value for CM of track/road. Never mind multiple rounds in court if one of the would be contractors can find any reason to claim the government was biased...
