|Hi all ;)
Just wanted to show you my latest work:
PeepWhen is a one-button messaging app (for habitual patterned communication).
For instance, we're gym buddies and I want to ask you to join me today – I just hold a button and with the time I hold the button, you can immediately understand how much I want you to go with me.
No more overloading group chats in WhatsApp. Less time wasted with elaborate texting, more time spent with your friends.
Join our Beta @ http://peepwhen.com
Thanks in advance! Please share our story and leave me a comment :)
