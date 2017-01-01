Hacker News
7 Top CRM Trends for 2017
optimove.com
1 point
by
Optimove
23 minutes ago
Optimove
22 minutes ago
With the growing appreciation of existing customers’ role in today’s super-competitive digital markets, the CRM space is experiencing an unprecedented growth surge. CRM technologies have become an essential component for marketing departments, helping marketers in every vertical cater to their loyal customers. In the dynamic digital marketplace, this means that each year sees new trends and tendencies. Read our blog to know what to look for from your CRM technology as 2017 approaches
