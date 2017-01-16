Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Forget Self-Driving Cars, Your Car Could Automatically Rat You Out to Police
(
iafrikan.com
)
11 points
by
tefo-mohapi
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
m0nty
1 hour ago
> This series of articles is fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.
Careful with the comments folks ;)
reply
anthonyreinette
1 hour ago
Hahah thanks ! You saved me a good rant session !
reply
taneq
53 minutes ago
Telemetry doesn't require anything near a self-driving vehicle. I'd wager that almost all new cars on the road today are logging extensive telemetry. Ones with advanced features like lane-keeping are definitely doing so.
reply
nom
37 minutes ago
the author should've used insurance companies instead of the police, then it wouldn't be that far fetched :)
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Careful with the comments folks ;)
reply