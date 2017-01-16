Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Forget Self-Driving Cars, Your Car Could Automatically Rat You Out to Police (iafrikan.com)
> This series of articles is fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.

Careful with the comments folks ;)

Hahah thanks ! You saved me a good rant session !

Telemetry doesn't require anything near a self-driving vehicle. I'd wager that almost all new cars on the road today are logging extensive telemetry. Ones with advanced features like lane-keeping are definitely doing so.

the author should've used insurance companies instead of the police, then it wouldn't be that far fetched :)

