Let's be realistic here, she had the infection for YEARS... The odds are very high that the bacteria started out fairly normal and became resistant over time
Hardly a problem.
Of course AI could also just solve the problem by killing anyone who has superbugs, so that the spread of such things is eradicated.
Furthermore, there are multiple examples of bacteria that are resistant to families of antibiotics, which indicates the direction of the trend.
If we don't consider it a problem now, when should we?
That wouldn't work if the infectious stage of contamination comes before any obvious symptoms present themselves. Certainly in the case of colds and influenza the symptoms that make you look/feel unwell come days after you've been passing it to other people.
There was an article pointing out that a techniques based on combination of ATBs + Bacteriophages might be a possible replacement. Another possible counter-measure is nano-tech.
If states do not jump-in funding various research groups, it's highly unlikely that humanity will be given another "Aha!" moment a-la Fleming.
Lots of examples of public research online: http://www.sciencealert.com/new-light-activated-nanoparticle...
Imagine what's military-grade and secret right now. The future is bright!
I don't think this rule of thumb for technological advancement has held true since the Cold War. Whatever nanobots are military grade and secret are likely shitty prototypes that have cost billions over what was expected.
