A woman dies of a superbug resistant to every available antibiotic in the US (statnews.com)
53 points by happy-go-lucky 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





Let's be clear here, she was in her 70's and received a majority of her care in India, not the US.

And she had a bone infection, very hard to treat even without resistant bacteria.

Let's be realistic here, she had the infection for YEARS... The odds are very high that the bacteria started out fairly normal and became resistant over time

I don't know why, but I have a faint hope that some day AI and Machine learning will help solve these problems. Problems like these, and selectively killing cancer cells. Of course, just a hope.

1 person out of 300,000,000 has died that's linked to drug resistant superbug.

Hardly a problem.

Of course AI could also just solve the problem by killing anyone who has superbugs, so that the spread of such things is eradicated.

The article mentions that this isn't the first such case. It is just a more recent example.

Furthermore, there are multiple examples of bacteria that are resistant to families of antibiotics, which indicates the direction of the trend.

If we don't consider it a problem now, when should we?

Of course AI could also just solve the problem by killing anyone who has superbugs, so that the spread of such things is eradicated.

That wouldn't work if the infectious stage of contamination comes before any obvious symptoms present themselves. Certainly in the case of colds and influenza the symptoms that make you look/feel unwell come days after you've been passing it to other people.

Relevant: https://xkcd.com/1612/, especially alt-text: "The contagious period ends right around when you start to sound sick over the phone, which is probably evidence of cold viruses evolving to spread optimally in the workplace.".

From yesterday -

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13391886

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13402726

And so it begins...

Nothing really new for the pharmaceutical community tbh. The MRSA - which is probably the most well known superbug - has been around for years and claimed more deaths than AIDS per year in the US last time I checked.

There was an article pointing out that a techniques based on combination of ATBs + Bacteriophages might be a possible replacement. Another possible counter-measure is nano-tech.

If states do not jump-in funding various research groups, it's highly unlikely that humanity will be given another "Aha!" moment a-la Fleming.

Next step is hopefully programmable nanobots. They use their tiny laser blasters to surgically kill $BAD_CELLS.

Lots of examples of public research online: http://www.sciencealert.com/new-light-activated-nanoparticle...

Imagine what's military-grade and secret right now. The future is bright!

> Imagine what's military-grade and secret right now.

I don't think this rule of thumb for technological advancement has held true since the Cold War. Whatever nanobots are military grade and secret are likely shitty prototypes that have cost billions over what was expected.

