What I learned while 6x-ing my income in 4 years (swizec.com)
> Lesson: Don’t run out of money.

Oh, of course, how come I didn't think of that?

I'm actually more interested in this footnote:

> I even sold “get on HN frontpage” as a service to local startups. I charged a whopping $100 per essay

Is good to have independent confirmation that people have moved from gaming Reddit to gaming Hacker News.

That was many years ago. It doesn't actually work anymore.

"gaming" is also a strong word. It was more like "Get 5 upvotes to hit the bottom of the frontpage, then if content is good enough it floats up, if it's not it doesn't"

The trick was that I was reliably able to guess the taste du jour of the HN crowd.

In the same 4 years that I 6x-ed my income, I also 9x-ed my expenses. I’m really bad with money, and people keep giving it to me!

This guy needs to be more frugal... Net income (profit) is important.

$100k income / $90k expense vs $20k income / $10k expense. Reminds me of Ecommerce vs SAAS.

24k in Slovenia sounds equivalent to 125k in the Valley though, ...

The bottom line might also be "migrate to a richer country"

It helps.

But with 24k in Slovenia you save maybe 1k/year. With 125k in the Valley, you can save 10k/year.

That's a big difference.

It's always relative. On my UK salary I would starve in SF. In Poland, where I am from, I could afford to buy or build a house in few years, outright, without a mortgage. But where I am now, I can maybe apply for mortgage in couple years time then pay it off in 15-20 years.

Does that mean I should move? If yes, then surely, the answer would be to move to the "poorer" country if I could maintain the same salary as I have now, since my standard of living would be a lot higher than it is now.

Reading this is somewhat painful thanks to the social sharing buttons on the left which hover on top of the text.

Sorry. HN made the database go kaput and somehow that meant the text loads but the CSS does not. There's normally a margin there.

