Oh, of course, how come I didn't think of that?
I'm actually more interested in this footnote:
> I even sold “get on HN frontpage” as a service to local startups. I charged a whopping $100 per essay
Is good to have independent confirmation that people have moved from gaming Reddit to gaming Hacker News.
reply
"gaming" is also a strong word. It was more like "Get 5 upvotes to hit the bottom of the frontpage, then if content is good enough it floats up, if it's not it doesn't"
The trick was that I was reliably able to guess the taste du jour of the HN crowd.
This guy needs to be more frugal... Net income (profit) is important.
$100k income / $90k expense vs $20k income / $10k expense. Reminds me of Ecommerce vs SAAS.
The bottom line might also be "migrate to a richer country"
But with 24k in Slovenia you save maybe 1k/year. With 125k in the Valley, you can save 10k/year.
That's a big difference.
Does that mean I should move? If yes, then surely, the answer would be to move to the "poorer" country if I could maintain the same salary as I have now, since my standard of living would be a lot higher than it is now.
Oh, of course, how come I didn't think of that?
I'm actually more interested in this footnote:
> I even sold “get on HN frontpage” as a service to local startups. I charged a whopping $100 per essay
Is good to have independent confirmation that people have moved from gaming Reddit to gaming Hacker News.
reply