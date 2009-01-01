Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
President Obama's International Visits from 2009 to 2016 (arcgis.com)
I'm curious why this doesn't show any flights to Hawaii - is the map only of official visits? Obama takes an annual vacation there[1].

[1] https://whitehouse.gov1.info/blog/blog_post/agenda-hawaii.ht...

Hawaii isn't considered international, from the perspective of the US - it's domestic. Notice that there also is not a trip to Alaska shown, though he did visit Alaska. (And, trips in the mainland US are not shown either.)

Hawaii is part of the United States...

