First Thoughts: Chrome to Opera Neon
2 points
by
marclave
40 minutes ago
jodiew
32 minutes ago
Nice insight! You mention performance as your main reason for investigating this. How did you find the performance of opera vs. chrome?
marclave
30 minutes ago
Totally, with video it felt as though my laptop was about to take off for low-orbit. Again, this is a beta (at least I assume so). I am looking forward to
legitimate
benchmarks.
