Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
First Thoughts: Chrome to Opera Neon (medium.com)
2 points by marclave 40 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Nice insight! You mention performance as your main reason for investigating this. How did you find the performance of opera vs. chrome?

reply


Totally, with video it felt as though my laptop was about to take off for low-orbit. Again, this is a beta (at least I assume so). I am looking forward to legitimate benchmarks.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: