GigEconomy.io Begins Licensing Emojis
gigeconomy.io
2 points
by
gigeconomy
46 minutes ago
1 comment
herbst
26 minutes ago
Its funny because it shows a huge issue. People use emoji as if they were free to use. Its crazy how many stores selling emoji merch while having no right use to use them.
