Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Connect your redux app to an API without the pain (github.com)
2 points by remiremi 26 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Found alternative libraries unnecessarily complex. This one is based on the Axios promise library and does the strict minimum -- most functionality can be achieved simply by passing extra parameters on to Axios.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: