Show HN: Connect your redux app to an API without the pain
github.com
2 points
by
remiremi
26 minutes ago
remiremi
6 minutes ago
Found alternative libraries unnecessarily complex. This one is based on the Axios promise library and does the strict minimum -- most functionality can be achieved simply by passing extra parameters on to Axios.
