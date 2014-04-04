Please stop adding up the wealth of the poor: http://blogs.reuters.com/felix-salmon/2014/04/04/stop-adding...
Edit: although since we're talking about people who have negative net worth.. perhaps it's only because they're able to borrow so much. I doubt a poor Indian or Nigerian would be able to borrow $100K for college.
However, I think these kinds of shock headlines are still somewhat useful. They help remind me that money doesn't really work the way I imagine it does in everyday life. It also reflects the control that a few individuals have over money, if not wealth/resources.
It is a very dangerous idea to seek a fairier distribution of wealth by taking it from the rich. If you doubt it go ask Venezuelans or Cubans if it worked out for them.
Also, by this logic, a homeless guy with no debt and a $10 bill in his pocket is better off than the Harvard Law grad at a prestigious law firm still paying off his student loans.
Once no longer true, humanity is going to have to ask itself if the massive increases of inequality were worth it. Whether it's:
1. Global warming
2. Nuclear war
3. Mass unemployment
4. Resource depletion
Or something else, I suspect the effects of the "big event" in the future, once amortized to now will be so large, that all of the supposed progress we've made now is negligible, if not counterproductive.
The relevance to this particular article is that the eight billionaires "as rich as the world's poorest half" will have contributed 99.99% to what I refer to previously (compared to the poor half they're compared to), yet they and their descendants will be completely shielded from the worst of the effects.
How dystopian.
The US spent 30 times that amount on healthcare last year.
Also, there's no doubt in my mind that the King of Saudi Arabia and Vladimir Putin have these 8 beat soundly in net worth, too.
https://ourworldindata.org/income-inequality/
Also, "if the left killed.." ugh. Can we stop with the unintellectual partisan snipes?
