Eight billionaires 'as rich as world's poorest half' (bbc.com)
30 points by kungfudoi 1 hour ago | 25 comments





I'm richer than the poorest two billion people in the world combined, and I'm an upper-middle-class programmer with some modest savings.

Please stop adding up the wealth of the poor: http://blogs.reuters.com/felix-salmon/2014/04/04/stop-adding...

that's a really interesting article.. I think the more surprising fact is that 7.5% of the bottom 10% are in the US. That's 50 million US citizens. That's pretty shocking.

Edit: although since we're talking about people who have negative net worth.. perhaps it's only because they're able to borrow so much. I doubt a poor Indian or Nigerian would be able to borrow $100K for college.

That was great, thanks for posting it.

However, I think these kinds of shock headlines are still somewhat useful. They help remind me that money doesn't really work the way I imagine it does in everyday life. It also reflects the control that a few individuals have over money, if not wealth/resources.

Excellent post. It's never ceases to amaze how hard this stuff is to quantify.

$425bn/3.6bn = $118 avg. Now, the $425bn are not liquid assets, so we can argue that each of the 3.6bn individuals on the bottom half are worth a lot, lot, more than $120 each (worth in the same sense as measuring the net worth of billionaires). For starters, they own thousands of labor hours. Maybe the problem is that we cannot create enough jobs and it is easier to blame Zuck and friends?

It is a very dangerous idea to seek a fairier distribution of wealth by taking it from the rich. If you doubt it go ask Venezuelans or Cubans if it worked out for them.

This kind of statistic is very deceptive and borderline dishonest. If you have no debt and one dollar to your name, congratulations, your are richer than the poorer half of the United States combined.

Also, by this logic, a homeless guy with no debt and a $10 bill in his pocket is better off than the Harvard Law grad at a prestigious law firm still paying off his student loans.

really? i always assumed most were just very poor, not net in debt.

I just looked it up and it's actually something like 20% of the US that has a negative net worth. Not half, but my point stands.

I would imagine that if you factored in "home ownership" it's much higher. That is, you don't actually own your home til the mortgage is paid. So that equity is a ruse of sorts.

net worth includes assets... so only if they were underwater on their mortgage.. and with the house prices in the US, I don't imagine there are a lot of people in that situation (at least since the subprime mortgages have all/mostly been foreclosed on by this point).


I believe there's a fundamental assumption among many that with time, life is becoming better for all. Even if this is true right now, one day it will not be true.

Once no longer true, humanity is going to have to ask itself if the massive increases of inequality were worth it. Whether it's:

1. Global warming

2. Nuclear war

3. Mass unemployment

4. Resource depletion

Or something else, I suspect the effects of the "big event" in the future, once amortized to now will be so large, that all of the supposed progress we've made now is negligible, if not counterproductive.

The relevance to this particular article is that the eight billionaires "as rich as the world's poorest half" will have contributed 99.99% to what I refer to previously (compared to the poor half they're compared to), yet they and their descendants will be completely shielded from the worst of the effects.

How dystopian.

You have to factor consumption into the 99.99% there. Bill Gates captured ~$100 billion in wealth. A phenomenal amount.

The US spent 30 times that amount on healthcare last year.

I like how these articles like to focus on the yacht and houses that represent at most 1% of their net worths, and don't focus on the 99% of it that is being put to use as investment capital.

Also, there's no doubt in my mind that the King of Saudi Arabia and Vladimir Putin have these 8 beat soundly in net worth, too.

Vladimir Putin and King of Suadi Arabia will actually run for their lives if they are not in Power. They cling to power because that is the only way to enjoy their billions. All the money Putin or Sauds have put aside literally becomes void the day, they cede power to others.

I am thankful for these people. I've worked for two of the 8 and made more money than I ever thought I would and have been able to provide for my family and help secure my kids future as a direct result of the opportunities provided by people on this list.

If we're worried about improving inequality, it would be helpful to have some historic data. I would assume if you went back 100 years it was far worse since much of the developing world (e.g. China, India) had far more poverty.

You can see data about long-term economic inequality here:

https://ourworldindata.org/income-inequality/

Ok, but unlike the title implies, them being rich isn't what's making those people poor.

Isn't trickle down economics supposed to redistribute portions of that wealth? If you agree that trickle down isn't working because the elite are capturing it for themselves, then you could conclude that them being rich is a contributing factor to these people being poor. No?

How did the Zara guy get so rich?

He didn't get diluted much through outside investment like Gates and Buffet. He still owns something like 70%+ of his company.

Misleading & annoying title. Those billionaires' wealth are all invested in wealth-producing assets. And the billionaries I know do plenty of philantropy. Power to the billionaires!

Perhaps you're misreading it? Is the issue wealth, or the concentration? If diversity in investment is a positive, wouldn't we all benefit from less concentration/more diversity?

If the left killed the 8 and spread out the money so poor have double... the poor would be worse of.

Why would the poor be worse off?

