Ask HN: Continue contracting or take F/T?
Ok so after 2 years of contracting independently (software development) I'm looking at an F/T job.

Contract extension:

5 months (already did 7 months previous contract)

$70/hr ~ $11,200/mo before tax

15% corporate tax (ontario)

15% dividend tax

large stable company, dreadful environment (very old school),

some good people though and autonomy on how I approach my projects

open concept office means often times hard to focus, pretty dreadful days, end up wasting my evenings

F/T job:

$90/k year

completely remote

allows me to travel a bit

allowed me to be approved for a mortgage

teammates I work with have been there for a decade, pretty stable company

benefits (dental, eyeglasses)

I want to experiment a little bit more before I settle down (I'm 30). The remote job is less money but it provides me a ton of freedom in how I structure my day. It would be imperative that I work on my side projects in order to make the most of it. I'm not sure which way to take because I don't really know what I'm after right now. Just looking for some common sense opinions.






