Ask HN: Continue contracting or take F/T?

|Ok so after 2 years of contracting independently (software development) I'm looking at an F/T job.
Contract extension:
5 months (already did 7 months previous contract)
$70/hr ~ $11,200/mo before tax
15% corporate tax (ontario)
15% dividend tax
large stable company, dreadful environment (very old school),
some good people though and autonomy on how I approach my projects
open concept office means often times hard to focus, pretty dreadful days, end up wasting my evenings
F/T job:
$90/k year
completely remote
allows me to travel a bit
allowed me to be approved for a mortgage
teammates I work with have been there for a decade,
pretty stable company
benefits (dental, eyeglasses)
I want to experiment a little bit more before I settle down (I'm 30). The remote job is less money but it provides me a ton of freedom in how I structure my day. It would be imperative that I work on my side projects in order to make the most of it. I'm not sure which way to take because I don't really know what I'm after right now. Just looking for some common sense opinions.