Ask HN: Continue contracting or take F/T?

Ok so after 2 years of contracting independently (software development) I'm looking at an F/T job. Contract extension: 5 months (already did 7 months previous contract) $70/hr ~ $11,200/mo before tax 15% corporate tax (ontario) 15% dividend tax large stable company, dreadful environment (very old school), some good people though and autonomy on how I approach my projects open concept office means often times hard to focus, pretty dreadful days, end up wasting my evenings F/T job: $90/k year completely remote allows me to travel a bit allowed me to be approved for a mortgage teammates I work with have been there for a decade, pretty stable company benefits (dental, eyeglasses) I want to experiment a little bit more before I settle down (I'm 30). The remote job is less money but it provides me a ton of freedom in how I structure my day. It would be imperative that I work on my side projects in order to make the most of it. I'm not sure which way to take because I don't really know what I'm after right now. Just looking for some common sense opinions.