Stealing passwords from McDonald's users (finnwea.com)
59 points by chx 1 hour ago





That disclosure timeline is very aggressive over the holiday period.

Did they ever get in touch with you after the 5th?

Agreed - the timeline is over the most popular period of the year when most 'back office' people (i.e. IT teams, management, and others not involved in direct customer service) are away. The least the OP could have done is waited until mid-January to release to public to allow them time to get some resources onto the problem IMO.

Would be surprised if a company like McDonalds had no emergency crisis procedure to handle issues that would damage their reputation anytime, anywhere and recall people even when they are off on holidays. Maybe they thought it was not worth taking it seriously.

Probably unlikely that McDonalds built that themselves. I would guess they contracted it out. It's been a long time since I knew anyone in their in-house IT division but it was entirely back office stuff not public facing.

Biggest problem here is their architectural design. They're mixing server side code with front end. They're printing angular code using back end, but they are not filtering {} characters. Basically, user can execute any angular code, therefore any javascript.

Yeah, this problem is basically unsolvable if you wish to have { characters anywhere in your page from server-side rendering.

- Have the possibility of {{ and }} in your server-side output (or whatever symbols you configured Angular for)

- Have Angular.JS on a page with server-side output

Choose one.

It's important to realize that this affects things like user input as well. So form initials/form defaults can also be affected by this issue!

A bit of a silly way to fix this problem is to modify your server-side escaping function (surely you have this!) to "escape" {{ with {<zero-width space>{. This will mess up things that need to be equal to each other, and can poison user input (because of form initials) but will protect you from this issue.

Curious! Ten days after a public disclosure, and no statement from McDonald's? Have they fixed the problem? Do they not know?

Love the CryptoJS. This is how I store all my own text files on my own computer.

It's just so bizarre. What were they expecting that to achieve?

