iBooks Memory Leak – Ghost Memory
2 points by ftrflyr 49 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
Has anyone else experienced iBooks on OS X Sierra going rogue? Memory will spike to 32GB and then cause system failure.

Apple doesn't know what is going on.






Yup. Every single Apple product is shitting out memory leaks. Everything is getting hacked because apple doesn't know how to harden their kernel properly. It's a shit show out there. For every OS.

Check your iPhone diagnostics and usage. You will be blown away by how many of your apps are leaking memory and allowing someone to see everything you're doing...

