The importance of neutral null for understanding evolution (nih.gov)
12 points by jonathansizz 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Evolutionary theory is uncannily similar to the Hebrew tetragrammaton, which is often translated into English as "I am that I am". But digging in, you will find that it is the verb "to be" in both perfect (now) tense and imperfect (past/future) tenses.

It means something like "That which is now in a way consistent with that which has been and will be". To me, that's evolution.

This is a reconciliation of philosophy and spirituality that I have found deep joy and peace in. I was raised Christian, and while I was never pressured to be creationist, neo-Darwinism left such a bad taste in my mouth that at a young, naive age, I embraced creationism as a way to rationalize things that my heart knew to be true.

But by the end of high school, I had come to terms with the beauty and depth of evolutionary theory. Thanks to more ecological versions of evolutionary theory, such as symbiogenesis, evolutionary understanding has since then become a cornerstone of my spirituality.

As an artist and musician, I also appreciate the creativity embedded to the process of evolution. Evolution says "give it a try". If it doesn't work, it tries something new. Once in a while, something sticks. It survives its own context some way or another. Other forms are only snapshots of some greater metamorphosis. We are lucky to witness them!

