How the Young Are Indoctrinated to Obey (2014) (chomsky.info)
I agree that students of all grades are indoctrinated to obey and comply. And that this is rooted in the establishments explicit desire to create ideal assembly line workers.

But this analysis seems really muddled, confused, and all over the place. He liberally attacks conservative politics, yet fails to make a case which supports his assertions as to who is to blame.

I'd also disagree with his assessment of California as having had the best educational system in the world. Wow. Really? Or his assessments that the problem is enrollment freezes or reduced funding. Many other countries do education cheaper, and more effectively.

I'd also argue that public education has, for nearly a century indoctrinated students to be compliant and obedient. This isn't a new thing.

But this is the reason my wife and I will be homeschooling our kids. Not out of a desire to indoctrinate them or whatever, but to save them from being indoctrinated to be docile and subservient. I want our children to be free thinkers, confident in themselves and capable of living outside the box effectively.

In the U.S. the problem is the Department of Education handing out billions of loans creating artificial cashflow. Universities raise their tuition because they know the student can squeeze the federal government out of an extra $20,000.

End the loans and the tuition crisis will abate. Yes there will be turmoil as professors making $200k go back to making $100k; but institutions will go back to a true needs based financial aid where students once able to pay $20k in loans above minimal amounts pay minimal amounts again and graduate debt free.

This essay reads like FUD. Gloomy statements are presented without context.

> Public education is under attack around the world, and in response, student protests have recently been held in Britain, Canada, Chile, Taiwan and elsewhere.

What protests are you referring to? When?

> The Los Angeles Times reports...

Link please.

> Similar defunding is under way nationwide.

Since when? I'm not saying he's wrong, but in what year did the federal government last provide what you feel was an appropriate level of funding, and what legislation or federal budget was the beginning of what you consider "defunding"?

>... which was recently dealt yet another crushing blow by the collapse of the housing bubble that was ignored on doctrinal grounds, triggering the current financial crisis.

... The financial crisis that ended in ~2012? That one? This article appears to be from 2014, how was it a "current" crisis?

> Justifications are offered on economic grounds, but are singularly unconvincing. In countries rich to poor, including Mexico next-door, tuition remains free or nominal.

This to me was the only interesting line in the article, in that it gave me something new to think about.

> One illustration is the decision of state colleges to eliminate programs in nursing, engineering and computer science, because they are costly – and happen to be the professions where there is a labor shortage...

Source please?? That's a very bold statement, but a very interesting one if it's true! However without a source I'm inclined to disregard it.

The whole thing reads like it was written by someone wearing a tinfoil hat, and though there are a couple interesting points, it seems like this essay will do more harm than good for his agenda. And just because Chomsky is famous that doesn't make him so authoritative that he's excused from citing his sources.

Schools condition us to accept social hierarchy and to fear authority - Both of these are counter-productive to achieving success in real life.

I have spent much of my adult life trying to unlearn these lessons.

The topic of fees vs grants (specifically in the UK) came up with a friend over the holiday period. I wish I'd read this article earlier, and had had this quote to hand:

“There has been a shift from the belief that we as a nation benefit from higher education, to a belief that it’s the people receiving the education who primarily benefit and so they should foot the bill,”

Is it me, or does the title not match the argument put forth in the article? I guess "Political currents affecting US education funding" didn't have a good ring to it...

Not only are you completely correct, I'm having a slightly difficult time understanding the purpose of the piece, exactly. Because it's not really only about education (some of it is about the finance sector, and relates only tangentially). It's about how Chomsky thinks profit motives lead to bad outcomes sometimes. Which is true, except a pareto-optimal social policy is _really hard_ and most law-makers at least attempt it already. So the criticism seems kind of hollow. "Capitalism As Practiced In America: Not Yielding Exclusively Positive Outcomes In All Aspects Of Life" is not something I would find particularly controversial, interesting, helpful, or insightful.

It hinges on the interpretation of "indoctrination." I think we colloquially use "indoctrination" to mean teaching people to consciously hear and repeat rote beliefs, aware of them but trained not to question.

But Chomsky's use of the term "indoctrination" in this passage is subtler. He's talking about instilling beliefs through confusion, omission, and financial obligation, not inculcation.

> inculcation

This is the third time in a week I've seen this word, or a tense of it. The first time I had to look it up, as I'd never heard it before. Perhaps that's irony since I grew up in the US school system, or perhaps the term is merely gaining favor as of late?

That's an example of the Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon[0]. The other uncovered-by-the-article-at-the-link reason appears to have something to do with priming, which means that your neurons are freshly acutely aware of that stimulus.

[0] https://www.damninteresting.com/the-baader-meinhof-phenomeno...

It slyly does match if you read the whole thing.

Some people here on HN already know (I think?) of my 30 seconds of fame that came from being targeted by SUNY for retaliation for my successful run for Student Body President (chronicled in a video project called Campus Coup[0], made by a bunch of us who were there).

But what you might not know is that during that time, I had the pleasure of meeting and receiving the support from many of the brightest faculty (and other) reformers of higher education. Their counsel helped me understand and formulate the following conclusion:

A great move right now is to let the state continue to withdraw funding and at the same time supplant its control over Student Union Buildings, Offices of Residence Life, Offices of Academic Affairs, Academic Deans, and many other areas where it exerts undue control and coercion.

The reality is that, at many of the most politically prominent campuses in the USA - UConn, UMD, Cornell, and my alma mater, New Paltz, among many others - all the best campus functions are being run by faculty or students already, with relatively little management from state officials.

In my estimation, it's possible at each of these schools (and many others) to eliminate or nearly eliminate 3-5 top Student and Academic affairs officials, and their support staff, without anyone noticing for days or even weeks and without any long-term negative impact. It is also likely possible to eliminate their counterparts at the state level, ie SUNY SysAdmin.

This amounts to a savings of thousands of dollars per student per year in SUNY - in fact, it makes it easy to imagine completely eliminating state involvement at these schools. I'm not familiar with the numbers in the other state systems.

It's a very exciting time to be an education activist; there are some incredible students leaders on these campuses, and their level of understanding and sophistication is far beyond what we demonstrated in 2005-2008.

The internet has fomented a culture of knowing every detail of budgeting and recent history, and this has rendered a lot of what "administrators" used to do irrelevant.

0: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lhBceaH_G4&list=PL11F04BB46...

Meh, my parents always indoctrinated me to disobey. All it got me was bad grades and narrowed career prospects, and it got them a lot of frustration.

But I turned out all right.

While this is, in its own right, an interesting anecdote and comment, it doesn't speak to the content of the article other than the title.

Isn't that kinda the point? Parenting is a huge guessing game with no guarantees. It is hard to draw the regarding how much to respect authority.

Maybe the point is that authority is neither inherently good nor bad, and the best thing to teach is to have a nuanced response to it?

The over-arching principle of Chomsky's political work is that systems of authority must always be required to justify themselves, and should be abandoned if they can't.

The passage from Chomsky explicitly argues that institutions in the USA have been, over the last half century, restructured to indebt and disenfranchise young people while maximizing short-term material gains for the people in charge of those institutions.

The point is that "authority" has sought to produce a populace that is not capable of mustering a nuanced response to authority.

How do we suppose that authority got so sophisticated as to know how to do this fancy indoctrination if they themselves are a product of it?

They aren't. From the passage:

"That was true as well in the United States itself when it was a much poorer country after World War II and huge numbers of students were able to enter college under the GI bill – a factor in uniquely high economic growth, even putting aside the significance in improving lives."


You got this from (at the time of me hitting "reply") 8 comments?

If predictions forecast the future based on prior events, where would such prior events reside?

https://hn.algolia.com/?q=chomsky

I wonder why anyone would suppose my hypothesis is based on a mere 8 comments.

